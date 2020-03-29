Video

Light snow falls in Ipswich as colder weather arrives

Light snow has been falling in Ipswich this morning Picture: Ott Tuulberg Archant

Snow has been falling in Ipswich this morning – albeit very light – as colder conditions arrive in Suffolk.

Weather forecasters warned yesterday there was a chance of hail on eastern coastlines, but have since updated their predictions to include some light snow.

Experts at the East Anglian based Weatherquest said there is a chance of some wintry showers in Suffolk today, adding: “Sunday will be rather chilly and windy with a few blustery showers, some wintry, but with some sunny spells, especially later.”

It is also set to be quite windy, with “fresh to strong northeasterly winds” predicted with gusts of 40 to 45mph, close to 50mph on the coast.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 5C-7C, but it will feel colder in the wind.

The Met Office’s forecast for the east of England today is as follows: “Sunny spells and isolated showers.

“The showers will fall as sleet or wet snow inland, perhaps with hail at times near the coast.

“Feeling cold with a strong northeasterly wind. Maximum temperature 7C.”