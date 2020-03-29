E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Light snow falls in Ipswich as colder weather arrives

PUBLISHED: 08:51 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:41 29 March 2020

Light snow has been falling in Ipswich this morning Picture: Ott Tuulberg

Light snow has been falling in Ipswich this morning Picture: Ott Tuulberg

Archant

Snow has been falling in Ipswich this morning – albeit very light – as colder conditions arrive in Suffolk.

Weather forecasters warned yesterday there was a chance of hail on eastern coastlines, but have since updated their predictions to include some light snow.

Experts at the East Anglian based Weatherquest said there is a chance of some wintry showers in Suffolk today, adding: “Sunday will be rather chilly and windy with a few blustery showers, some wintry, but with some sunny spells, especially later.”

It is also set to be quite windy, with “fresh to strong northeasterly winds” predicted with gusts of 40 to 45mph, close to 50mph on the coast.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 5C-7C, but it will feel colder in the wind.

The Met Office’s forecast for the east of England today is as follows: “Sunny spells and isolated showers.

“The showers will fall as sleet or wet snow inland, perhaps with hail at times near the coast.

“Feeling cold with a strong northeasterly wind. Maximum temperature 7C.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Disbelief as Ipswich residents travel 200 miles for Peak District picnic and kebabs during lockdown

The group was found in Snake Pass, Derbyshire. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Disbelief as Ipswich residents travel 200 miles for Peak District picnic and kebabs during lockdown

The group was found in Snake Pass, Derbyshire. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Light snow falls in Ipswich as colder weather arrives

Light snow has been falling in Ipswich this morning Picture: Ott Tuulberg

Children investigated for sexual offences could be victims too, say police

Police said a child's own welfare will be investigated as a result of enquiries into allegations about their behaviour Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

All the coronavirus changes by Ipswich Borough Council in the last two weeks

Ipswich Borough Council has made a host of changes during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Anger as insurance company refuses to pay out on coronavirus

Dale Watts is angry at the insurance industry for refusing to pay out on coronavirus. Picture: DALE WATTS

74 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk - and 213 in Essex

The numbers of cases of coronavirus in Suffolk continues to rise. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24