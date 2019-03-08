Thousands of holidaymakers stranded as Thomas Cook goes bust

Thomas Cook ceased trading after 178 years Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

Travel company Thomas Cook has fallen into compulsory liquidation.

Thomas Cook check-in desks in the South Terminal of Gatwick Airport Picture: RICK FINDLER Thomas Cook check-in desks in the South Terminal of Gatwick Airport Picture: RICK FINDLER

Fears about the future of the firm were confirmed overnight as the 178-year-old firm ceased trading with immediate effect.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to help holidaymakers stranded by the closure.

The Civil Aviation Authority said more than 150,000 British holidaymakers will need to be repatriated.

Mr Johnson said: "It's a very difficult situation and obviously our thoughts are very much with the customers with Thomas Cook, the holiday makers, who may now face difficulties getting home.

A Thomas Cook plane taking off Picture: TIM GOODE/PA WIRE A Thomas Cook plane taking off Picture: TIM GOODE/PA WIRE

The PM said that, one way or the other, the state would have to step to help stranded holidaymakers.

He said ways must be investigated so tour operators can protect themselves from bankruptcy, following the collapse of Thomas Cook as well as Monarch's demise in 2017.

"One is driven to reflect on whether the directors of these companies are properly incentivised to sort such matters out," he added.

The PM sought to fend off criticism over the lack of a state bailout for Thomas Cook.

"It is perfectly true that a request was made to the government for a subvention of about £150 million," he said.

"Clearly that's a lot of taxpayers' money and sets up, as people will appreciate, a moral hazard in the case of future such commercial difficulties that companies face."

The UK Civil Aviation Authority said it has launched Britain's largest peacetime repatriation to bring home stranded Thomas Cook passengers.

-All of the travel company's flights have been cancelled.

-There are 600,000 Thomas Cook travellers left stuck overseas. More than 150,000 are Britons.

-The airlift is almost twice the size of the repatriation effort required when Monarch went bust in October 2017. In that instance, the CAA put on 567 flights, which brought almost 84,000 passengers back to the UK. The final cost of the Monarch operation to taxpayers was about £50 million.

-Dozens of charter planes have been brought in from as far afield as Malaysia to assist with the mass airlift.

-Only holidaymakers with return flights booked within the next two weeks, between Monday and Sunday October 6, will qualify for a free flight home, as close as possible to their original return date.

-On Monday September 30, one week into the repatriation process, the CAA will launch a service which will seek to process all refunds within 60 days of full information being received. Further details will be given at thomascook.caa.co.uk.