Skechers named in bid to replace Claire's and tReds

16 April, 2019 - 11:59
Skechers wants to move into the units which currently house tReds and Claire's Accessories, in Westgate Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Skechers wants to move into the units which currently house tReds and Claire's Accessories, in Westgate Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

American footwear retailer Skechers is named in planning documents which indicate the firm wants to move into the Claire’s Accessories and tReds units in Ipswich.

Skechers is featured in planning documents submitted to Ipswich Borough Council Picture: B3 ARCHITECTSSkechers is featured in planning documents submitted to Ipswich Borough Council Picture: B3 ARCHITECTS

Architects have unveiled a first look at the proposals in a planning application submitted to Ipswich Borough Council.

In it, developers say they want to replace the existing shops in Westgate Street and knock through the wall between them, to create a larger store combining the two units.

The Skechers logo is featured on an artist's impression of the new shop.

Questions surround what will happen to both Claire's and tReds should the application go ahead.

The planning application has gone up in the window of Claire's Accessories in Westgate Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTThe planning application has gone up in the window of Claire's Accessories in Westgate Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Employees at both stores had not heard anything about Skechers' bid to move into the units.

Skechers did not want to comment on the plans.

News of the application comes after a turbulent few months for both Claire's and tReds.

Last year, bosses at accessories chain Claire's suggested the firm would consider shutting some of its stores.

One rescue plan being discussed for the retailer in October was a company voluntary agreement, where some stores close and managers of others reach rent agreements with landlords.

Branches of Claire's in Lowestoft and Clacton have since closed.

It is also unclear what will happen to tReds, which was saved from the brink of closure back in February.

The Weymouth-based retailer collapsed into administration in January, citing “challenges” in the sector.

In February, it emerged that all 159 jobs across the company's 21 locations and its online business had been saved – after being bought by New Gray Ltd.

Ross Connock, PwC director and joint administrator, said at the time: “As far as I am aware, we are now keeping the Ipswich shop open, which is great news.”

He has been approached for comment on this latest development.

Claire's Accessories and tReds have also been asked to comment.

