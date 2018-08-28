Take a look at newly revamped Arlingtons in Ipswich

Inside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey Marketing Archant

Small plates dining at the heart of newly reopened venue Arlingtons in Ipswich.

It was once the location of Ipswich’s museum. Charles Darwin’s theory was supported in a series of exhibitions here. And in more recent history it was a ballroom.

But on Wednesday, November 14, Arlingtons, on Museum Street, officially unveils its latest look as a bar/café/restaurant under new ownership, following the departure earlier this year of Ken and Liz Ambler who had run the property for more than a decade.

Tracing its history back more than 170 years, every effort has been taken during the makeover to be as sympathetic as possible to what is one of the architectural gems in the Ipswich’s crown.

And an interesting new small plates concept has been applied to the menu, with hopes it will become a go-to destination in the community.

Experienced head chef Steve Bullus has drawn influences from his travels around the globe to create the menu, which is keenly priced, with diners advised to choose two to three ‘plates’ from the tapas-style arrangement, or to share a whole load amongst the table.

The current offerings include chicken and chorizo empanadas with roasted red pepper and chilli salsa, slow-cooked Red Poll beef, red onion and baby beet tarte tatin with crumbled feta, and a Kashmiri-style vegetable biryani – amongst plenty more.

Desserts range from local cheeses with quince jam, to muscat poached apple and pears with toasted oat crumble and vanilla custard, and white chocolate and pistachio cheesecake.

This is phase one for the new-look Arlingtons, with the owners promising to showcase local musicians and artists over the coming months, and with every member of staff having had their say over everything from the menu to the tables and chairs.

“We are delighted to re-open Arlingtons as a restaurant offering something for everyone day and night,” said a spokesman.

“The small plates concept allows for more sociable eating in the convivial setting where diners can savour a wide variety of tastes and share dishes between them. But we also want the name Arlingtons to stand for so much more. This is an incredible and inspiring events space for local musicians and artists and we look forward to showcasing their talents going forward.

“This has all the ingredients to be a really special part of Ipswich and we are very excited to reopen to the public. We were looking for the right opportunity and one where we could really make a mark. We wanted to create somewhere that would be a great place to have a coffee, an intimate meal or a place to go with a group of friends or family.”

The new-look Arlingtons is open from 8am to 11pm every day.