Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Take a look at newly revamped Arlingtons in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 15:04 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:04 12 November 2018

Inside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey Marketing

Inside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey Marketing

Archant

Small plates dining at the heart of newly reopened venue Arlingtons in Ipswich.

Inside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey MarketingInside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey Marketing

It was once the location of Ipswich’s museum. Charles Darwin’s theory was supported in a series of exhibitions here. And in more recent history it was a ballroom.

But on Wednesday, November 14, Arlingtons, on Museum Street, officially unveils its latest look as a bar/café/restaurant under new ownership, following the departure earlier this year of Ken and Liz Ambler who had run the property for more than a decade.

Tracing its history back more than 170 years, every effort has been taken during the makeover to be as sympathetic as possible to what is one of the architectural gems in the Ipswich’s crown.

And an interesting new small plates concept has been applied to the menu, with hopes it will become a go-to destination in the community.

Inside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey MarketingInside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey Marketing

Experienced head chef Steve Bullus has drawn influences from his travels around the globe to create the menu, which is keenly priced, with diners advised to choose two to three ‘plates’ from the tapas-style arrangement, or to share a whole load amongst the table.

The current offerings include chicken and chorizo empanadas with roasted red pepper and chilli salsa, slow-cooked Red Poll beef, red onion and baby beet tarte tatin with crumbled feta, and a Kashmiri-style vegetable biryani – amongst plenty more.

Desserts range from local cheeses with quince jam, to muscat poached apple and pears with toasted oat crumble and vanilla custard, and white chocolate and pistachio cheesecake.

This is phase one for the new-look Arlingtons, with the owners promising to showcase local musicians and artists over the coming months, and with every member of staff having had their say over everything from the menu to the tables and chairs.

Inside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey MarketingInside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey Marketing

“We are delighted to re-open Arlingtons as a restaurant offering something for everyone day and night,” said a spokesman.

“The small plates concept allows for more sociable eating in the convivial setting where diners can savour a wide variety of tastes and share dishes between them. But we also want the name Arlingtons to stand for so much more. This is an incredible and inspiring events space for local musicians and artists and we look forward to showcasing their talents going forward.

“This has all the ingredients to be a really special part of Ipswich and we are very excited to reopen to the public. We were looking for the right opportunity and one where we could really make a mark. We wanted to create somewhere that would be a great place to have a coffee, an intimate meal or a place to go with a group of friends or family.”

The new-look Arlingtons is open from 8am to 11pm every day.

Inside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey MarketingInside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey Marketing

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

39 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

14:06 Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

Most read

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

Updated Man down from tree after 15-hour stand off

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide