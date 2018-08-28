Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

What’s the best supermarket Christmas cake for 2018?

PUBLISHED: 13:13 19 December 2018

Which supermarket made the best Christmas cake? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Which supermarket made the best Christmas cake? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

We put supermarket Christmas cakes to the test.

Tesco Iced Fruit Cake (907g, £8)

With its incredibly simple Christmas tree decoration, this was the least visually effective of the cakes and looked a bit ‘cheap’ to many of our testers.

There wasn’t much marzipan and the icing fell a bit flat.

However, the cake itself was very moist indeed- one of the softest we tried. A bold orangey flavour came through, but it wasn’t incredibly exciting.

5/10

M&S Golden Snowflake Christmas Cake (serves 6, £6)

This was one of the prettier cakes, with nicely presented icing and tasteful, gold shimmering decorations. Some testers found it a tad dry but all agreed it was packed with flavour, with a bold fruity flavour and a hint of spice.

It could have done with a few more nuts for texture, but on the whole a very good cake.

7/10

Sainsbury’s Falling Leaves Iced Fruit Cake (1.3kg, £15)

The most traditionally flavoured cake, with one taster exclaiming “it’s boozy and tastes just like my mum’s which is a good thing”.

Sainsbury’s have come up trumps when it comes to producing a cake with a traditional homemade flavour with a noticeable hit of booze and a filling that was darker than many of the others, making it less sweet.

There was a bit too much icing for some – which made it difficult to cut.

8/10

STAR BUY

Aldi Exquisite Iced Christmas Cake (1.5kg, £9.99)

A wonderful all-rounder that had testers returning for more. Underneath the subtle, bronzed decoration and well-balanced coating of marzipan and icing, was a very decent cake packed with whole cherry pieces and plenty of chunks of nuts.

“It feels very premium,” one taster said.

A proper good cake this.

9/10

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

‘Closing down sale’ signs seen at popular Ipswich fashion store

Peacocks, Carr Street on Sunday Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Some of the best Christmas markets in Sussex for 2018

Brighton Clock Tower by Dominic Alves (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0) via flic.kr/p/96bybq

Roger Daltrey on his rock career, life in Burwash and keeping fit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sussex South Downs stroll near Alfriston

#includeImage($article, 225)

15 of the best places for afternoon tea across Sussex

#includeImage($article, 225)

22 cosy Sussex pubs to visit this winter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Restaurant review: Ravenwood Hall Hotel, Rougham - ‘Has everything going for it – but the food could be so much better’

Mark Heath and wife Liz sampled the festive lunch menu at Ravenwood Hall near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MARK HEATH

Suffolk teenager Eloise captains England at St George’s Park

Suffolk's Eloise Ward pictured at St George’s Park Picture: CONTRIBUTED

£1 tickets for sale for youngsters at next Ipswich Town game

Freddie Sears salutes the North Stand after Town's 1-0 victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

What’s the best supermarket Christmas cake for 2018?

Which supermarket made the best Christmas cake? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists