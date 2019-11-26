Restaurant review, The Green Room, Ipswich: "Beautiful breakfast bowls worth getting out of bed for"

A very colourful breakfast at The Green Room Archant

Our reviewer tried out the breakfast menu at this Parisian-style café.

A hot chocolate and an English Breakfast tea were our drinks of choice A hot chocolate and an English Breakfast tea were our drinks of choice

Food

If there's one thing that has the power to drag me from my cosy bed in the winter months, it's the promise of a good breakfast. I'd been hearing people singing the praises of The Green Room café, and on Monday, the breakfast menu managed to do the impossible - it got me dressed, ready and out of the house before 8.30am! Having forfeited my treasured lie-in and walked through the rain to get there, my hopes for breakfast were certainly high.

I'd expected it to be rather quiet at the café, but The Green Room was gently busy when I arrived with my friend Lucy, with most of the tables already occupied. It seems the rest of Ipswich isn't as morning-averse as I am. We took a seat at one of the lovely little wooden tables and quickly took to admiring the décor - this stylish cafe is beautifully furnished, with eye-catching artwork adorning the walls and a quirky, vintage feel to the interior. We were just as taken with the breakfast menu, which featured a tempting array of sweet and savoury dishes, with a French flavour running through the plates on offer.

I'm normally more of a savoury person, and while the crushed mint peas on toasted baguette caught my eye, I ended up plumping for the eponymous 'Green Room Breakfast'. This promised me a blend of apples, bananas, blueberries and yoghurt, topped off with muesli, crushed seeds and spirulina - whatever that may be! Lucy, meanwhile, went for the 'luxury porridge'. And what makes this porridge so luxury, I hear you ask. Well, this one is made with coconut, dried fruits and nuts, and is topped with a healthy portion of banana, yoghurt and date syrup. Very fancy, indeed!

There's a cosy, communtiy atmosphere at The Green Room cafe There's a cosy, communtiy atmosphere at The Green Room cafe

The drinks menu also boasted a wide selection of coffees and speciality teas, from a classic espresso to a more decadent 'café liégeois' - coffee over ice-cream with Chantilly cream. I wish I could tell you that I boldly opted for one of these more adventurous choices, but I needed my first brew of the day, and so placed my order for a pot of English Breakfast tea. I persuaded Lucy to be the daring one of the pair, and she eschewed her usual coffee order in favour of the hot chocolate (or 'chocolat chaud' if you're getting into the French swing of things), which was homemade with Lindt salted dark chocolate.

We placed our order at the counter and settled back down at our table to wait for our food. The drinks arrived swiftly and the food a little while after that, with both dishes beautifully presented in rustic-looking glass serving bowls. This really elevated the whole experience and made our breakfast feel like a real treat. My 'Green Room' breakfast came as a pretty pink smoothie bowl - I felt healthier just looking at it! The deep blue-green powder sitting on top was spirulina, I was reliably informed by my breakfast companion, and while I don't think it added much in terms of flavour (but then again, maybe it's not meant to), it gave the bowl an interesting pop of colour. I mixed the muesli and nuts into the smoothie underneath and tucked in hungrily.

Sweet and fruity, the bowl definitely benefited from the crunchy granola that came with it, as this gave a nice bit of texture variety and stopped each spoonful from being too 'samey'. The flavours were pleasant, but the fruits flavours did rather blend into one, and I'd have struggled to tell you what was in it, had I not read the menu description. Still, it was very nice indeed, and surprisingly filling. If (or more likely, when) I return to The Green Room, I think I'll give one of the hot breakfasts a try, though.

As for that 'luxury' porridge, it looked a decadent treat. Piled high with sliced banana, topped with a generous dollop of yoghurt and drizzled with a sticky, sweet syrup, this was far from your average bowl of oats. Lucy gave her brekkie a big thumbs up, saying that the date syrup really brought all of the ingredients together and added just the right amount of sweetness. The Lindt salted hot chocolate, too, proved to be another hit, with Lucy telling me that it was deliciously smooth, with the touch of salt stopping it from beign too sweet. It also came out nice and hot, which she appreciated, as some places serve up a rather lukewarm hot chocolate.

Both breakfast dishes - the 'Green Room' breakfast and the luxury porridge Both breakfast dishes - the 'Green Room' breakfast and the luxury porridge

Overall, we left The Green Room café feeling very satisfied, and we both agreed that we'd have to return to try out both the hot breakfast options and the lunchtime menu. The Sunday Bruch is also calling my name …so much food, so little time!

Drinks

As I mentioned before, the café boasts a wide variety of teas, and is well known for its speciality coffees. The menu also offers a 'cafetière de jour' - or a coffee of the day, which highlights different single origin beans. This is a nice concept and one that coffee-lovers will enjoy, I'm sure.

The luxury porridge at The Green Room cafe in Ipswich The luxury porridge at The Green Room cafe in Ipswich

Service

Friendly and efficient. You get the impression that this is the kind of café that welcomes plenty of regulars, so there is quite a cosy, community atmosphere here.

Price

For two hot drinks and two breakfast dishes, the total came to £15.70. Very reasonable indeed.

Parking

There isn't any parking on site here, and the nearest car park is likely the Regent Theatre car park, which is just a few minutes' walk away.

Highlight

Is it a bit of a cop out to say that the atmosphere was my highlight? The food was very pleasant but I just felt really pleased to find a cosy, stylish, independent café that serves up good food. I'm always happy to find new places such as this, and I'll definitely be back to try out the hot food.

Our food reviews are always independent. They are the opinion of the reviewer based on their experience of the venue when they visited. The establishment is not aware of our visit, is not informed we intend to write a review and bills are paid by the reviewer. The choice of places reviewed is also independent and is not based on venues which do or do not advertise in our publications.