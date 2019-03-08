Cloud to roll in after sunny start to the day

A cloudyday on Frinton beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Forecasters are predicting a bright and sunny start to Tuesday morning with cloudier conditions on the way for the afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It will be a chilly start to the morning with frost possible in the earlier hours.

As the morning conditions will stay sunny as the temperature rises to a high of around 12C.

After midday it will start to get cloudier and will remain so for the rest of the day and into the overnight period.

The minimum temperature overnight will be 3C.

Wednesday looks set to remain cloudy once again with temperatures reaching around 11C.