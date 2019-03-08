Don't miss tonight's partial lunar eclipse
PUBLISHED: 12:29 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 16 July 2019
Keep your eyes on the skies this evening and you could spot a partial lunar eclipse, which ties in with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landings.
The Royal Astronomical Society say during the partial eclipse 60% of the Moon's surface will turn red or dark grey.
Your best chance of seeing the eclipse will be tonight, Tuesday, July 16, between 9pm and 10pm when the moon is rising.
However there are expected to be some areas of cloud developing later today which may make spotting the eclipse tricky.
If you manage to get a picture of the partial lunar eclipse please send your photographs to the East Anglian Daily Times or Ipswich Star Facebook page.
Today marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, making the partial eclipse extra special.
