Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Don't miss tonight's partial lunar eclipse

PUBLISHED: 12:29 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 16 July 2019

Tonight there will be a partial lunar eclipse on the same day we celebrate the 50th anniverasy of the Apollo 11 moon landings

Tonight there will be a partial lunar eclipse on the same day we celebrate the 50th anniverasy of the Apollo 11 moon landings

Archant

Keep your eyes on the skies this evening and you could spot a partial lunar eclipse, which ties in with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landings.

The Royal Astronomical Society say during the partial eclipse 60% of the Moon's surface will turn red or dark grey.

Your best chance of seeing the eclipse will be tonight, Tuesday, July 16, between 9pm and 10pm when the moon is rising.

However there are expected to be some areas of cloud developing later today which may make spotting the eclipse tricky.

If you manage to get a picture of the partial lunar eclipse please send your photographs to the East Anglian Daily Times or Ipswich Star Facebook page.

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, making the partial eclipse extra special.

Cardboard rockets and staying up late - what you remember from the 1969 moon landing 50 years on



















Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

School’s delight at Ofsted rating and being top for A levels in Suffolk

Felixstowe International College celebrates its Ofsted rating of Good Picture: FELIXSTOWE INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE

Work starts on new school building in Ipswich

Work starts on the new building at Ipswich's Bridge School. Picture: MAXIM PHOTO

Most Read

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

School’s delight at Ofsted rating and being top for A levels in Suffolk

Felixstowe International College celebrates its Ofsted rating of Good Picture: FELIXSTOWE INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE

Work starts on new school building in Ipswich

Work starts on the new building at Ipswich's Bridge School. Picture: MAXIM PHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich to blitz illegal parking near Chantry during Ed Sheeran concerts

There were massive crowds in Chantry Park in 2002 for Radio One's One Big Sunday event. They're likely to be even bigger for Ed Sheeran next month. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Friend of alleged Ipswich murder victim denies his knife was used in the attack

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Don’t miss tonight’s partial lunar eclipse

Tonight there will be a partial lunar eclipse on the same day we celebrate the 50th anniverasy of the Apollo 11 moon landings

The frost has long-since thawed between neighbours Town and U’s

Luke Garbutt celebrates scoring for Colchester, against Crewe, in 2013. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Champions’ League format rejected for Suffolk Premier Cup

Leiston celebrate winning the Suffolk Premier Cup final at Portman Road last season Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists