Strangers come to rescue of woman injured after seizure in Ipswich

Abi Brill from Ipswich wants to find the two women that helped her in Norwich Road on Wednesday Picture: ABI BRILL Abi Brill

A woman from Ipswich is trying to find two passers-by that came to her aid after she had an epileptic fit in Norwich Road.

Abi wants to track down the women that stopped and helped her near the Feredo Bridge in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER Abi wants to track down the women that stopped and helped her near the Feredo Bridge in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

Abi Brill, 37, was heading to work at Handford House Care Home at 1.20pm on Wednesday afternoon when she fell to the ground next to the Feredo Bridge.

After coming around from her fit, Abi was taken to hospital by paramedics and treated for severe grazing and bruising to her face.

She said: “One lady stopped her car and came to help me. She called an ambulance. Also another lady who was walking past with her child stopped to help.

“I wasn't properly with it so I was unable to thank them for taking the time to stop, because they didn't need to.

“It means a lot and I would like them to know it's appreciated. I just have no idea how I contact them.”

Abi would also like to speak to the women who helped her because they will have a better idea of what happened and how long she was having a fit for. She thinks that she remembers the woman with a child having a pram.

When Abi came around from the fit, she looked at her reflection in her phone and was shocked to see the damage she had done to her face.

Having suffered from epilepsy since she was eight years old, Abi knew the telltale signs that she might be about to have a seizure.

Abi has had fits since she was eight years old - she was taken to Ipswich Hospital by paramadics after hitting her face on Wednesday Picture: ABI BRILL Abi has had fits since she was eight years old - she was taken to Ipswich Hospital by paramadics after hitting her face on Wednesday Picture: ABI BRILL

Before she headed out to work, she warned her partner she was having miniature absences and made sure she carefully walked across crossings on the way to work.

Miniature absences are when people with epilepsy start staring into space. An absence normally lasts for a few seconds.

What to do if you see having someone having an epileptic fit?

“If you are out in public and see someone having a fit they will probably require an ambulance,” said Abi, who says when she has a fit at home, she does not always need to attend hospital.

Abi said if possible people should make sure the person having a fit cannot bang their head on anything. Ideally place something soft, like a jumper, underneath their head.

She added: “It is best not to crowd around the person having the fit as it can make you feel a bit claustrophobic.

“Once they've stopped having the fit, try and put them into the recovery position.”

