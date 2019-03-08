7 great things to taste at Ipswich's Art Eat festival

Churros, cakes, mac 'n' cheese and more feature at this year's Art Eat Picture: Courtesy of Art Eat Archant

From White Russians served by milkmaids, to chorizo burgers and gourmet mac 'n' cheese, the event has something for everyone this September.

Incredible local art, a cake procession, funky bars and around 30 street food traders dishing up specialities from all around the world, are at the heart of a brand new festival this autumn.

The brainchild of Daisy Lees and Iona Hodgson, the first ever Art Eat (a free event) takes place over the weekend of September 21 and 22, sprawling its way along Ipswich Waterfront.

It is, they say, an opportunity to enjoy great food and drink, and to view and purchase art in a variety of mediums, from sculpture to watercolours.

"Nowhere else in Suffolk," says co-director Daisy, "can the public enjoy good old mac 'n' cheese or Indonesian roti canai, accompanied by a Caribbean cocktail and washed down with fresh coffee served in eco-cups, whilst soaking up live international music, visual art and a marina view."

Iona adds: "Art Eat offers an amazing opportunity for locals and festival visitors alike to try a range of cuisine that they may not have tried before. We've hand-selected all of our traders who, together, reflect the festival's dedication to the international food and drink, which we hope will bolster the growing cosmopolitan nature of Ipswich.

"Our town is developing rapidly, earning itself a great reputation; Art Eat will give the public contemporary foodie experiences already so popular in many up-and-coming locations around the UK. We encourage everyone to come with empty stomachs ready for a culinary trip around the world."

Eight unique bars will be dotted around the festival site serving everything from the classics such as Pimms, real ales, prosecco and G&T to unique, quirky Russian cocktails served from a converted milk float. Across the site there'll be coffee specialists, and real lemonade, you'll also find ice creams, cakes, sweet delights and smoothies.

Daisy adds: "We've chosen traders who offer vegan and vegetarian options - including the bars who'll be selling vegan wines, ales and cocktails. We invite people to come and savour the flavours of street food from Spain, Italy, China, Thailand, India, Greece, Mexico, France and, of course, the UK."

Traders include:

The Prosecco Box: The team serve lots of fizz, hot and soft drinks from their magical converted horsebox. It will be open all weekend, so swap those wellies for prosecco cocktails on the Waterfront.

Churros & Chorizo: Sample a range of Spanish-influenced dishes from the cutely named Dolores van. Options include a burger with a Spanish twist, made to their unique recipe in Norwich, the Catalan sausage Butifarra, paella, and churros with thick chocolate sauce.

Siam Rice Box: Truly tasty Thai dishes served out of biodegradable packaging and made with only free-range meat and eggs, and homegrown organic herbs. Options usually include pad Thai and spicy curries, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten and dairy-free choices.

Miloko: Now this sounds pretty cool. Picture a converted 1960s milk float, staff dressed as milkmen and milkmaids, and White Russian (vodka, coffee liqueur and cream) cocktails. As recently seen on ITV, Miloko is the UK's only milk float bar, serving the classic cocktail, alongside vegan alternatives, from The Coffee One, to The Coconut One.

Return of the Mac: This Ipswich business combines street food and comfort food with its moreish mac 'n' cheese recipes. Served from a retro truck, delicious toppings transform the classic dish into a mouth-watering feast. The menu also offers gourmet burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, toasted wraps, gluten-free and vegan options as well as children's dishes.

RUMblin Roadshow Bar & Taste Experience: The team mix bespoke Caribbean cocktails using their homemade syrups, own barrel-aged liqueurs and freshly squeezed fruit juices. They'll also have on sale booze-infused ice creams and sorbets.

StrEats: Indonesian street food. Think satay, rendand, roti, salads and sambals.

Other attractions aside from art and international music include three urban murals, a quality craft market and vintage funfair.

The family-friendly festival is open from 11am to 7.30pm on the Saturday and from 12noon to 7.30pm on the Sunday.

Follow @arteatfestival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram