University of Suffolk shortlisted for award

PUBLISHED: 22:03 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:03 08 March 2019

The University of Suffolk is up for an award Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The University of Suffolk is up for an award Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

The University of Suffolk has been shortlisted for a student choice award.

The university has been recognised in the WhatUni Student Choice Awards which are based on a survey of over 41,000 students nationwide.

The shortlisting for Suffolk has come in the course and lecturers category.

The rankings are based on student reviews and opinions and are seen as an alternative to traditional university ranking systems.

Professor Mohammad Dastbaz, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at University of Suffolk said, “These are competitive awards so we are absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted in the Course and Lecturers category.

“Our Lecturers, and the whole University team, work closely with our students from the very beginning, giving them the time and attention needed to develop into confident, independent learners.”

The winning universities will be announced at a ceremony in April.

Topic Tags:

