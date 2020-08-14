When will gyms and swimming pools reopen in Ipswich?
PUBLISHED: 17:33 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 14 August 2020
Gyms and swimming pools in Ipswich are slowly beginning to welcome back visitors after the coronavirus lockdown - here’s a list of the reopening dates announced so far for council-owned facilities, run by Ipswich Fit..
Whitton Sports Centre, Whitton Church Lane - Monday, August 17
The centre will reopen with a limited fitness class programme and is taking gym bookings of up to 50 minutes. The badminton courts and 3G pitch are also available to hire.
Whitton Sports Centre will only be open from 4pm-10pm Monday to Friday, which will be extended when management are satisfied they can keep visitors safe.
Fore Street Pool, Fore Street - Monday, August 17
The pool will be open at limited capacity for lane swimming in 45-minute slots from Monday.
Crown Pools, Crown Street - Monday, August 17
The centre will reopen from Monday for club hire only, with the gym reopening and swimming lessons resuming the following week.
Gainsborough Sports Centre, Brazier’s Wood Road - To be confirmed
Ipswich Fit are trialling the safety of Whitton Sports Centre before announcing when Gainsborough Sports Centre can reopen.
Northgate Sports Centre, Sidegate Lane West - To be confirmed
Ipswich Fit are also yet to confirm when Northgate Sports Centre will welcome visitors again.
Ipswich Fit have introduced a series of measures aimed at keeping visitors safe and reducing the risk of spreading Covid-19.
All guests to each of Ipswich Fit’s centres will be required to pre-book and pre-pay for their slot online.
