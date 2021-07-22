Winter beach hut does it again with stunning £5,623 for Parkinson’s

Published: 7:30 AM July 22, 2021

Winter beach hut Grandma's Little House has done it again with a whopping lump sum for Parkinson’s.

Taking their own life experiences to raise money for charity, the pensioner team Joy Reeve and Karen Kenny have been out selling takeaway coffee and cafes throughout the long winter months to strollers and dog walkers in Felixstowe.

Karl Hammett receiving the cheque on behalf of Parkinson's UK from Karen Kenny and Joy Reeve

They soldiered on during the pandemic, in the cold, rain and blizzards of snow during the beast from the east, by donning their pinnies, gloves and masks.

When its freezing cold, they do look a bit like the "Michelin men" but they are well wrapped up in the beach hut.

They also popped their cakes in individual paper bags, provided recyclable takeaway cups and hand gel for customers and were able to still raise thousands of pounds like previous years for worthy charities.

Previously, the duo has been inspired to donate to cancer and alzheimer's charities by people in their lives.

Karl Hammett, who has Parkinson's disease

Thanks to their great efforts, £5,623 was raised during lockdown for Parkinson’s UK this time around.

The check was presented to Karl Hammett, who is living with Parkinson’s and doing well, on Wednesday at 11am at the little beach hut.

"He’s doing really really well and that’s what inspired all that," Karen Kenny, said.

"It's been a very difficult two years due to lockdown," the 73-year-old, admits. "The last two years we’ve been unable to make [the previous years] amount of money.

Karen Kenny and Joy Reeve have raised more than £5k for Parkinson's UK. Karl Hammett, who lives with Parkinson's accepted it on half of the charity. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"We’ve made some lovely friends and we’ve done some treats as well," she said. "We’ve made some really good friends over those six years."

When the cafe opens in November, it will raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind which has pleased the pensioner team, who both know people connected with the charity.

Grandma's Little House will reopen at No 9, Manor End, at the south beach In Felixstowe near coast watch Martello tower.