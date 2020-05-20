Gallery

Days Gone By - When Ipswich starred on screen, in feature films, a top sitcom and more

Filming for the film 'Fallen Hero' at Portman Road in March 1979 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich has often featured on both the large and small screen over the years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crowds of people came to see the filming of Saturday Superstore at Christchurch Park in 1984. Picture: PAUL NIXON/ARCHANT Crowds of people came to see the filming of Saturday Superstore at Christchurch Park in 1984. Picture: PAUL NIXON/ARCHANT

Footage for the football film Fallen Hero, starring Ian McShane of Lovejoy fame, was shot at Portman Road in 1979. Stands were packed for the occasion.

Some of the cameras that were used during filming of The Fourth Protocol in Ipswich in 1986 Some of the cameras that were used during filming of The Fourth Protocol in Ipswich in 1986

A few years later, in 1986, sequences for the Frederick Forsyth thriller The Fourth Protocol, starring Michael Caine, were filmed locally, with two helicopters flying past the Orwell Bridge.

Michael Caine visited Ipswich while filming The Fourth Protocol in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT Michael Caine visited Ipswich while filming The Fourth Protocol in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Classic sitcom Only Fools and Horses briefly deserted Peckham for Ipswich in 1987, with the famous three-wheel van making its way to Seymour Road.

Only Fools and Horses filming along Seymour Road in Ipswich back in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT Only Fools and Horses filming along Seymour Road in Ipswich back in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

Other shows featured in our gallery include Antiques Roadshow and children’s favourite Saturday Superstore.

Antiques Roadshow visited Ipswich in 1985 Picture: ARCHANT Antiques Roadshow visited Ipswich in 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember any of these films or shows being made? Were you an extra? Email your memories to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

The set for Antiques Roadshow filming in the Corn Exchange in 1985 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT The set for Antiques Roadshow filming in the Corn Exchange in 1985 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Only Fools and Horses filming along Seymour Road in Ipswich back in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT Only Fools and Horses filming along Seymour Road in Ipswich back in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

The Wolsey Theatre hosted the BBC as they filmed in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT The Wolsey Theatre hosted the BBC as they filmed in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch: