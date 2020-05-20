Days Gone By - When Ipswich starred on screen, in feature films, a top sitcom and more
PUBLISHED: 14:30 22 May 2020
Archant
Ipswich has often featured on both the large and small screen over the years.
Footage for the football film Fallen Hero, starring Ian McShane of Lovejoy fame, was shot at Portman Road in 1979. Stands were packed for the occasion.
A few years later, in 1986, sequences for the Frederick Forsyth thriller The Fourth Protocol, starring Michael Caine, were filmed locally, with two helicopters flying past the Orwell Bridge.
Classic sitcom Only Fools and Horses briefly deserted Peckham for Ipswich in 1987, with the famous three-wheel van making its way to Seymour Road.
Other shows featured in our gallery include Antiques Roadshow and children’s favourite Saturday Superstore.
Do you remember any of these films or shows being made? Were you an extra? Email your memories to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.