E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Days Gone By - When Ipswich starred on screen, in feature films, a top sitcom and more

PUBLISHED: 14:30 22 May 2020

Filming for the film 'Fallen Hero' at Portman Road in March 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

Filming for the film 'Fallen Hero' at Portman Road in March 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich has often featured on both the large and small screen over the years.

Crowds of people came to see the filming of Saturday Superstore at Christchurch Park in 1984. Picture: PAUL NIXON/ARCHANTCrowds of people came to see the filming of Saturday Superstore at Christchurch Park in 1984. Picture: PAUL NIXON/ARCHANT

Footage for the football film Fallen Hero, starring Ian McShane of Lovejoy fame, was shot at Portman Road in 1979. Stands were packed for the occasion.

Some of the cameras that were used during filming of The Fourth Protocol in Ipswich in 1986Some of the cameras that were used during filming of The Fourth Protocol in Ipswich in 1986

A few years later, in 1986, sequences for the Frederick Forsyth thriller The Fourth Protocol, starring Michael Caine, were filmed locally, with two helicopters flying past the Orwell Bridge.

Michael Caine visited Ipswich while filming The Fourth Protocol in 1986 Picture: ARCHANTMichael Caine visited Ipswich while filming The Fourth Protocol in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Classic sitcom Only Fools and Horses briefly deserted Peckham for Ipswich in 1987, with the famous three-wheel van making its way to Seymour Road.

Only Fools and Horses filming along Seymour Road in Ipswich back in 1987 Picture: ARCHANTOnly Fools and Horses filming along Seymour Road in Ipswich back in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

Other shows featured in our gallery include Antiques Roadshow and children’s favourite Saturday Superstore.

Antiques Roadshow visited Ipswich in 1985 Picture: ARCHANTAntiques Roadshow visited Ipswich in 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember any of these films or shows being made? Were you an extra? Email your memories to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

The set for Antiques Roadshow filming in the Corn Exchange in 1985 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANTThe set for Antiques Roadshow filming in the Corn Exchange in 1985 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Only Fools and Horses filming along Seymour Road in Ipswich back in 1987 Picture: ARCHANTOnly Fools and Horses filming along Seymour Road in Ipswich back in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

The Wolsey Theatre hosted the BBC as they filmed in 1982 Picture: ARCHANTThe Wolsey Theatre hosted the BBC as they filmed in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

More than 150 cannabis plants seized in village raid

More than 100 cannabis plants have been seized following a raid in Burstall Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Four more coronavirus-related deaths in region

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex has risen by four Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Days Gone By - When Ipswich starred on screen, in feature films, a top sitcom and more

Filming for the film 'Fallen Hero' at Portman Road in March 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Business Awards: ‘We are used to recognising ambition and talent’

2019 Young Business Person award winner Stuart Dantzic, from Caribbean Blinds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town announce signing of young winger Crane

Ross Crane will join Ipswich Town in July. Picture: NEIL DADY
Drive 24