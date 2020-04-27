E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Days Gone By - Were you one of the hundreds who queued to get into Liquid in Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 14:30 28 April 2020

Queuing for entry to Liquid in Ipswich, one night in 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

Queuing for entry to Liquid in Ipswich, one night in 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Do you remember enjoying great nights out at Liquid in Ipswich?

Do you have any stories or fond memories from a night out at Liquid? Picture: ARCHANTDo you have any stories or fond memories from a night out at Liquid? Picture: ARCHANT

The club, in Cardinal Park, was regularly packed out in 1999, the year it first opened its doors, with long queues of clubbers patiently waiting to get in.

A packed night out in Liquid from 1999 Picture: ARCHANTA packed night out in Liquid from 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

Our latest nostalgia special features photos which were published in our regular “Caught Out” features.

Staff at Liquid in Ipswich 1999 Picture: ARCHANTStaff at Liquid in Ipswich 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

Liquid was known for its hi-tech lighting and sound, with top DJs regularly staging club nights.

One of our 'Caught Out' series of nightclub photos, at Liquid in Ipswich in 1999 Picture: ARCHANTOne of our 'Caught Out' series of nightclub photos, at Liquid in Ipswich in 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

In 2005 it was extended under the Liquid and Envy brand name, with two clubs under one roof. Top musical names who appeared there included DJ EZ, East 17, Coolio and Olly Murs.

Were you 'Caught Out' at Liquid in Ipswich 1999? Picture: ARCHANTWere you 'Caught Out' at Liquid in Ipswich 1999? Picture: ARCHANT

In 2015 there was another change when Unit 17 opened following a major refurbishment.

Liquid night club on Cardinal Park Picture: ARCHANTLiquid night club on Cardinal Park Picture: ARCHANT

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police ‘concerned for the welfare’ of missing 15-year-old boy

Jamie Stevens, 14, went missing from his home address in Felixstowe on Tuesday, April 9 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Former ‘millionaires hotel’ set to become wedding venue

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, has secured permission to host weddings Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police ‘concerned for the welfare’ of missing 15-year-old boy

Jamie Stevens, 14, went missing from his home address in Felixstowe on Tuesday, April 9 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Former ‘millionaires hotel’ set to become wedding venue

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, has secured permission to host weddings Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Nine more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Suffolk and north Essex

Nine more people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Much-criticised North Stand roof at Portman Road to get long-overdue clean

Ipswich Town will clean the North Stand roof this week and have already renovated turnstiles in the Cobbold Stand (inset). Picture: ANDY WARREN

Days Gone By - Were you one of the hundreds who queued to get into Liquid in Ipswich?

Queuing for entry to Liquid in Ipswich, one night in 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

One in three care home deaths linked to coronavirus in Suffolk

Dozens of people have died with Covid-19 in Suffolk care homes (stock image) Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA WIRE
Drive 24