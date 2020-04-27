Gallery

Days Gone By - Were you one of the hundreds who queued to get into Liquid in Ipswich?

Queuing for entry to Liquid in Ipswich, one night in 1999 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Do you remember enjoying great nights out at Liquid in Ipswich?

Do you have any stories or fond memories from a night out at Liquid? Picture: ARCHANT Do you have any stories or fond memories from a night out at Liquid? Picture: ARCHANT

The club, in Cardinal Park, was regularly packed out in 1999, the year it first opened its doors, with long queues of clubbers patiently waiting to get in.

A packed night out in Liquid from 1999 Picture: ARCHANT A packed night out in Liquid from 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

Our latest nostalgia special features photos which were published in our regular “Caught Out” features.

Staff at Liquid in Ipswich 1999 Picture: ARCHANT Staff at Liquid in Ipswich 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

Liquid was known for its hi-tech lighting and sound, with top DJs regularly staging club nights.

One of our 'Caught Out' series of nightclub photos, at Liquid in Ipswich in 1999 Picture: ARCHANT One of our 'Caught Out' series of nightclub photos, at Liquid in Ipswich in 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

In 2005 it was extended under the Liquid and Envy brand name, with two clubs under one roof. Top musical names who appeared there included DJ EZ, East 17, Coolio and Olly Murs.

Were you 'Caught Out' at Liquid in Ipswich 1999? Picture: ARCHANT Were you 'Caught Out' at Liquid in Ipswich 1999? Picture: ARCHANT

In 2015 there was another change when Unit 17 opened following a major refurbishment.

Liquid night club on Cardinal Park Picture: ARCHANT Liquid night club on Cardinal Park Picture: ARCHANT

