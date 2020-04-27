Days Gone By - Were you one of the hundreds who queued to get into Liquid in Ipswich?
PUBLISHED: 14:30 28 April 2020
Do you remember enjoying great nights out at Liquid in Ipswich?
The club, in Cardinal Park, was regularly packed out in 1999, the year it first opened its doors, with long queues of clubbers patiently waiting to get in.
Our latest nostalgia special features photos which were published in our regular “Caught Out” features.
Liquid was known for its hi-tech lighting and sound, with top DJs regularly staging club nights.
In 2005 it was extended under the Liquid and Envy brand name, with two clubs under one roof. Top musical names who appeared there included DJ EZ, East 17, Coolio and Olly Murs.
In 2015 there was another change when Unit 17 opened following a major refurbishment.
