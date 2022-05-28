When will bins be collected in Ipswich this Bank Holiday weekend?

Some bin collections may be disrupted next week while Jubilee celebrations take place - Credit: Archant

With roads being closed for street parties to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next week, there will be some disruption to bin collections.

During the four-day weekend, some roads throughout the town may be closed while street parties take place.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: "Our refuse collections are exactly the same as normal over the Jubilee holidays with one exception.

"If your street is closed on Thursday, June 2, or Friday, June 3 to have a street party, with the closure authorised by Suffolk County Council, we will instead make the collection on Monday, June 6."

For those who live on the outskirts of Ipswich and may fall under a different local council here is when your bins will be collected over the bank holiday weekend:

Babergh District and Mid Suffolk Council:

Collections that would usually have taken place on Thursday, June 2, will take place on Saturday, June 4 instead.

The collections that would usually have taken place on Friday, June 3, will now happen on Monday, June 6.

All collections during the week beginning Monday, June 6, will take place a day later than usual.

East Suffolk Council:

A spokeswoman for East Suffolk council confirmed that there would be no changes to bin collections over the Jubilee weekend and people should present their bins for collection as usual.







