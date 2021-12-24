When will the Next 'Boxing Day' sale happen?

Shoppers queued up in front of Next in Martlesham to get the best Boxing Day deals in 2019 - Credit: Archant

Traditionally, the Next Boxing Day sale is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but with Boxing Day falling on a Sunday this year, they have had to change things up.

Instead the big sale will get underway at 6am on Monday 27 at stores across the region.

Queues famously start forming well before the shop opens, so if you want to grab the best finds, you will need to be early.

Next Martlesham's packed car park at 5:30am before the Next sale in 2019 - Credit: Archant

The following Next stores will be open at 6am on Monday 27:

Ipswich, Suffolk Retail Park, IP1 2EJ

Ipswich, Martlesham Heath, 1-3 Beardmore Park, IP5 3RX

Bury St Edmunds, Charter Square, IP33 3FD

Lowestoft, North Quay Retail Park, NR32 2ED

Colchester, 19-20 High Street, CO1 1DB

Colchester, Tollgate Centre, CO3 8RG



