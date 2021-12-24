News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

When will the Next 'Boxing Day' sale happen?

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:00 AM December 24, 2021
Shoppers queued up in front of Next in Martlesham to get the best Boxing Day deals. Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers queued up in front of Next in Martlesham to get the best Boxing Day deals in 2019 - Credit: Archant

Traditionally, the Next Boxing Day sale is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but with Boxing Day falling on a Sunday this year, they have had to change things up. 

Instead the big sale will get underway at 6am on Monday 27 at stores across the region.

Queues famously start forming well before the shop opens, so if you want to grab the best finds, you will need to be early. 

The packed car park from the Next sale in 2019

Next Martlesham's packed car park at 5:30am before the Next sale in 2019 - Credit: Archant

The following Next stores will be open at 6am on Monday 27:

Ipswich, Suffolk Retail Park, IP1 2EJ

Ipswich, Martlesham Heath, 1-3 Beardmore Park, IP5 3RX

Bury St Edmunds, Charter Square, IP33 3FD

Most Read

  1. 1 Elderly woman rescued as crews battle overnight flat fire
  2. 2 Man jailed over brawl which erupted after family feud
  3. 3 Ipswich restaurant forced to close until January after 400 cancellations
  1. 4 Suffolk member of luxury goods ram-raid gang sentenced
  2. 5 We've been steered into lockdown - but government is too weak to admit it
  3. 6 Watches and paperwork stolen after Ipswich home broken into
  4. 7 Warning after Christmas presents stolen from Martlesham and Ipswich homes
  5. 8 Man taken to hospital after flat fire in Ipswich street
  6. 9 Christmas presents unwrapped before being stolen during burglary
  7. 10 When will my bins be collected this Christmas?

Lowestoft, North Quay Retail Park, NR32 2ED

Colchester, 19-20 High Street, CO1 1DB

Colchester, Tollgate Centre, CO3 8RG


Retail
Christmas
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Stone from Harwich had to pay £187 to get his car back from an Ipswich car park

Children in Need

Christmas shopper makes donation after £187 parking fine

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Karen and Jeff Dakin, Ipswich lottery winners, relaxing in their new home

Christmas

'Dream Christmas' for Ipswich lottery winners

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was murdered in Ipswich in 2018

TV

'Senseless' murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens to feature in MTV documentary

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Personal items have been stolen from a property in Allenby Road

Suffolk Constabulary

Jewellery, iPhone and Apple computer stolen from Ipswich home after...

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon