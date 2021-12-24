When will the Next 'Boxing Day' sale happen?
Published: 6:00 AM December 24, 2021
Traditionally, the Next Boxing Day sale is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but with Boxing Day falling on a Sunday this year, they have had to change things up.
Instead the big sale will get underway at 6am on Monday 27 at stores across the region.
Queues famously start forming well before the shop opens, so if you want to grab the best finds, you will need to be early.
The following Next stores will be open at 6am on Monday 27:
Ipswich, Suffolk Retail Park, IP1 2EJ
Ipswich, Martlesham Heath, 1-3 Beardmore Park, IP5 3RX
Bury St Edmunds, Charter Square, IP33 3FD
Lowestoft, North Quay Retail Park, NR32 2ED
Colchester, 19-20 High Street, CO1 1DB
Colchester, Tollgate Centre, CO3 8RG