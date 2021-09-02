News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
When will the world's largest container ship be in Felixstowe?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:46 PM September 2, 2021   
Potential problems on the movement of goods between Europe and the UK post-Brexit are being consider

The world's largest container ship will be docking in the Port of Felixstowe this month

The world's largest container ship is set to dock in Felixstowe this month. 

The Ever Ace is expected to arrive in Felixstowe late afternoon on Saturday, September 11 where it will remain for three days before heading off to Rotterdam. 

It was originally believed that the ship would dock at the Felixstowe port this weekend, but a spokesman for the port said shipping arrival times are always likely to change. 

The container ship has a capacity of 23, 992 TEU which is just 28 more than the previous record holder HMM Algeciras

The Evergreen Marine ship, which is 400 metres long and 61.5 metres wide is currently on its maiden voyage.

This comes after another of Evergreen's ships the now infamous Ever Given, docked in Felixstowe last month

It is understood that the vessel will also be in Felixstowe again in November. 


