When to look out for SpaceX tonight

Nasa astronauts Bob Behnken, background left, and Doug Hurley sit in the Crew Dragon capsule as the launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., is aborted due to weather problems. Picture: SPACEX/AP

Skywatchers across the UK are eagerly awaiting the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket tonight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch tonight and will be visible in the UK Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch tonight and will be visible in the UK Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

The country was poised to look out for the rocket’s capsule on Wednesday, May 27, before its launch was cancelled just 17 minutes before scheduled lift-off due to the threat of lightning.

The rescheduled launch – the first involving Nasa astronauts in the USA for almost a decade – comes as part of the commercial partnership with Elon Musk’s company.

Those wishing to spot astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on their flight to the International Space Station from the UK have a chance of seeing them at 8.40pm, before the second pass at 10.15pm.

The later time is said to be the better opportunity to spot their Dragon Capsule to the south west.

But the launch could be further delayed as forecasters warn it will again be touch and go at the Kennedy Space Centre, with Sunday looking to have slightly better conditions.

Nasa administrator Jim Birdenstine said: “There will be no pressure. We will launch when we’re ready,”