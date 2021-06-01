5 restaurants serving bottomless brunch in Ipswich

Published: 7:00 PM June 1, 2021

A number of eateries are offering bottomless brunch in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

With the easing of Covid restrictions and the reopening of restaurants, bottomless brunches are on the rise.

Ipswich has a selection of both independent and chain restaurants offering bottomless brunches - here's a selection of a few near the town centre.

Revolution, Old Cattle Market

Revolution, in Old Cattle Market, has reopened after Covid restrictions were eased - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Revolution, near the Buttermarket shopping centre, is offering bottomless drinks between 11am and 4pm from Thursday to Sunday.

A 90-minute session, which includes a single brunch food item and unlimited drinks, costs £20.

You may also want to watch:

Aurora Bar and Restaurant, Waterfront

Waterfront bar Aurora is also offering bottomless brunch - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

The Waterfront bar is offering bottomless drinks for £19.95 per person, with food charged on top, on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Moloko, Lion Street

The Moloko has only just opened up in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The newly-opened bar in the town centre serves bottomless drinks daily between 11am and 2pm.

It costs £19.95, not including any food items.

Three Wise Monkeys, Lloyds Avenue

Three Wise Monkeys is just steps away from the Cornhill - Credit: Archant

Just a few steps away from the Cornhill, Three Wise Monkeys has a range of brunch items served between 11am and 4pm daily.

You can upgrade to bottomless drinks, including prosecco and beers, for £30 per person for two hours.

The Last Anchor, New Cut East

The Last Anchor faces the bars and cafes on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Andrew Partridge

The restaurant - which faces the main Waterfront walkway - offers bottomless prosecco for £15 per person.

The offer is daily and excludes any food items.

Have we missed your favourite restaurant from the list? Let us know here







