5 restaurants serving bottomless brunch in Ipswich
With the easing of Covid restrictions and the reopening of restaurants, bottomless brunches are on the rise.
Ipswich has a selection of both independent and chain restaurants offering bottomless brunches - here's a selection of a few near the town centre.
Revolution, Old Cattle Market
Revolution, near the Buttermarket shopping centre, is offering bottomless drinks between 11am and 4pm from Thursday to Sunday.
A 90-minute session, which includes a single brunch food item and unlimited drinks, costs £20.
Aurora Bar and Restaurant, Waterfront
The Waterfront bar is offering bottomless drinks for £19.95 per person, with food charged on top, on Saturdays and Sundays.
The Moloko, Lion Street
The newly-opened bar in the town centre serves bottomless drinks daily between 11am and 2pm.
It costs £19.95, not including any food items.
Three Wise Monkeys, Lloyds Avenue
Just a few steps away from the Cornhill, Three Wise Monkeys has a range of brunch items served between 11am and 4pm daily.
You can upgrade to bottomless drinks, including prosecco and beers, for £30 per person for two hours.
The Last Anchor, New Cut East
The restaurant - which faces the main Waterfront walkway - offers bottomless prosecco for £15 per person.
The offer is daily and excludes any food items.
