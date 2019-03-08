7 of the best barbers in Ipswich

Ipswich has lots of great barbers Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Next time you're looking for a trim, venture to one of these Ipswich-based barbers and let one of their experienced team members work their magic. Each shop boasts its own unique qualities and promises a fantastic finish, so all you have to do is sit back and relax.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Liam's Barber Shop is well-known for it's excellent cuts Picture: Liam Turner Liam's Barber Shop is well-known for it's excellent cuts Picture: Liam Turner

Liam's Barber Shop

If you're looking for a fresh new haircut, Liam's Barbershop is the place to go! Established in 2018, Liam's Barbershop has recently celebrated its 1st anniversary after a successful first year of opening. The team pride themselves on producing some of the finest cuts there is to offer, so if you're after an excellent haircut in a relaxed environment, pop in and check them out. Liam's Barbershop is located at 37 Woodbridge Road East, Ipswich, IP4 5QN and offers free on-site parking. To see examples of their work, head to their Facebook and Instagram pages, click here or call 01473 721630.

Shadow Gallery Barber Shop

Shadow Gallery Barber Shop has cool, unique décor Picture: Chesaré Tyler Shadow Gallery Barber Shop has cool, unique décor Picture: Chesaré Tyler

Owned by Chesaré Tyler, Shadow Gallery opened in August 2018 after Chesaré moved down from Norwich with his wife and son. With a small investment from his family, Chesaré had a vision of what he wanted to achieve, and providing his clientele with a quality service was his top priority. He wanted to open a shop with a great, welcoming atmosphere with a unique décor and for customers to leave looking forward to coming back and knowing they got what they paid for. Chesaré is very thankful for his loyal regulars and welcomes new customers. The shop has built a solid reputation over the last 15 months with five star reviews across Google and Facebook. This is the standard that the Shadow Gallery sets and aims to continue with. To see examples of their work, search @shadowgallerybarber on Instagram and Facebook. The Shadow Gallery can be found at 8 Fore St, Ipswich IP4 1JS.Find out more here or call 01473 874784.

HQ Barber Shop

HQ Barbershop, established in 2008, was taken over by current owner Jane Gray in 2012, who has over 30 years experience in cutting gents hair across the UK. HQ Barbershop has a friendly team of barbers to hand and enjoys training their apprentices. This modern and spacious barbershop offers free Wi-Fi and complementary hot and cold drinks in a relaxing environment. Jane and the team offer modern and traditional cuts and are experienced with their scissors as well as clippers, meaning you can choose from a variety of cuts. Care and attention is given to each haircut along with great customer service. HQ Barbershop is happy to offer appointments at times that suit you; if you struggle to get in during the day, they offer late appointments on Thursday evenings. HQ Barbershop accommodates for all ages and offer discounted rates to children, students and seniors. HQ Barbershop is located at 71 Beech Road, Rushmere St Andrew, Ipswich, IP5 1AP - there is free parking on-site or if you are travelling by public transport, the number 66 bus service passes right by. Visit their Instagram @hqbarbershop2012, Facebook page facebook.com/HQbarbers2012 or call 01473 617595 to find out more. HQ Barbershop is currently offering 20% off for new customers with the code 'East Anglia online'.

HQ Barbershop has a welcoming and friendly feel Picture: Jane Gray HQ Barbershop has a welcoming and friendly feel Picture: Jane Gray

You may also want to watch:

Howie's Barber Shop

Family friendly barbershop, Howie's has been a popular feature within the Gainsborough estate for 4 years. With over 25 years of barbering experience, owner Howie is on a mission to provide an outstanding service at a great price. With five star reviews dominating his business page, Howie is particularly proud that his vision to promote a warm and friendly environment, from children's first haircuts right through to great-grandparents, has been recognised with outstanding feedback. The barbershop offers a walk-in service, so appointments are not necessary. Howie's Barbershop is located at 5 Reynolds Road, Ipswich, IP3 0JL - there is parking on-site at the front of the shop, or those using public transport can take Ipswich Bus services 1 and 2 or First bus services 60 and 60A. Visit facebook.com/howiesbarbershop to find out more.

Pop in to Howies to meet the friendly team on Reynolds Road Picture: James Howard Pop in to Howies to meet the friendly team on Reynolds Road Picture: James Howard

S K Barbers

S K Barbers is one of the fastest-growing barbershops in the West of Ipswich local to Chantry, Copdock, Pinewood, Pinebrook and Belstead areas. Now with a strong returning client base, the team are confident that you will approve of their work. The S K Barbers name has been trading since 2017 by founder Sheldon Finch, who started off in a 'shoe box' room on another business's premises; with the business thriving, Sheldon decided to make a move to somewhere bigger. The new shop has now been open for little over a year and is situated in the heart of Chantry, above the award-winning Codfellas. S K Barbers boasts a unique upstairs setting and also offers appointments for home visits for those who cannot access the shop. S K Barbers aims to provide the finest quality haircuts for men and boys of all ages for a great price. Book an appointment with S K Barbers via the Booksy app, on skbarbers.booksy.com or by calling on 07450 231566. To find out more, visit facebook.com/S.KBarbersIpswich or pop into the shop situated on 33 Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, IP2 0SQ - they look forward to seeing you!

Local to Chantry? Pop into S K Barbers Picture: Sheldon Finch Local to Chantry? Pop into S K Barbers Picture: Sheldon Finch

Men's Inc. Barbering

Established in 2017, Men's Inc. Barbering has quickly become a five star leader of barbering in Ipswich. Located directly in the middle of the town centre and the Waterfront, it is easily accessible for all. The Men's Inc. team are specialists in all styles of hair, from the skin-short, to the excess long - beard grooming and luxury shaves are also popular options. Men's Inc. Barbering is located at 22A Fore St, Ipswich, IP4 1JU, just a 10-minute walk from Sailmakers Shopping Centre or for those taking public transport, Ipswich bus services 1, 2 or 3 will take you right outside. To find out more, please visit facebook.com/mensincbarbering. To book an appointment either download the 'FRESHA' app and search for Men's Inc. Barbering or press the 'Book Now' button on their Facebook page. The Men's Inc. Team looks forward to having you.

Baba-Z Barbers

Visit Men's Barbering Inc. which is located in Ipswich town centre Picture: Michael Andre Visit Men's Barbering Inc. which is located in Ipswich town centre Picture: Michael Andre

Recognised as one of the best barber shops operating in the UK today, Baba-Z Barbers came from the brainchild of barber Zeaur Rahman, who wanted to keep the values of a family¬-run business while expanding to become a leader in the barbering field. Zeaur has focused his brand on the attainment of skill sets that suit the many hairstyles and types in the market today and within the near future. Baba-Z's also accommodates to children, offering cheaper prices for under 12's and also providing entertainment in the form of game consoles and flat screen TVs on location. Baba-Z's Barbers can be found at 67 Foxhall Road, Ipswich, IP3 8JX. For more information or to book an appointment, please visit baba-z.co.uk, find them on Facebook or download the iQueueBarbers app and search for 'Baba-Z Barbers'.