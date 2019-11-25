Help! Where can I find some winter sunshine?

Pretty Morro Jable Beach. It's on the southern tip of Las Palmas - reached easily from Fuerteventura Picture: Yoshi Archant

Browned off by almost-constant grey skies? Here are a few ideas for getting away and recharging your batteries

SeaWorld Orlando has long been a magnet for UK visitors. This was its Journey to Atlantis ride in 2008 Picture: Joe Busby SeaWorld Orlando has long been a magnet for UK visitors. This was its Journey to Atlantis ride in 2008 Picture: Joe Busby

I've got solar panels on the roof, and in the summer the meter ticks on nicely - recording more than 20 kilowatt-hours a day. (I'm not sure I've got the science right there - never my strong point - but you get the idea.)

Winter is obviously duller, but November has been terrible: grey skies, wall-to-wall. The meter has stuttered to only 1.5 on many dismal days - and did not even manage a single kWh on what we dubbed Black Friday (even though it wasn't a Friday).

If we want winter sunshine, it looks as if we have to find it elsewhere. I've been turning the piggy-bank upside-down and looking down the back of sofas. If I can find the money, I'm off.

Here's my wish-list, drawn mainly from lastminute.com (unless otherwise stated). Fingers crossed.

(Prices as shown at time of writing.)

Terrific Tenerife

The Golf Sur resort comes with views of the Atlantic Ocean. Grand Muthu Golf Plaza Hotel & Spa has a spa, gym and outdoor swimming pools. A room-only deal for two adults - for seven nights from December 7, including return flights via Gatwick - is from £299 per person.

Magical Madeira

Dorisol Florasol is a modern aparthotel with ocean views, swimming pools, spa and fitness facilities, and bar and restaurant. Funchal's seafront promenade is a stroll away. A two-adult double room with bed and breakfast, for seven nights from December 11 and including return flights via Gatwick, is from £309 per person.

Pushing the boat out

The beachfront Grand Riviera Princess is a five-star Playa del Carmen Resort in magnificent Mexico. Think fine sand and clear water… A Deluxe Junior Suite (seven nights from December 4, one room, two adults, return flights via Heathrow) is from £876 per person.

Fabulous Fuerteventura

Love Holidays offers seven nights in Fuerteventura, from £595 per person based on two adults sharing. It's at the four-star Suite Hotel Atlantis Fuerteventura Resort (50 or so metres from the beach) on an all-inclusive basis, flying from Gatwick on December 17.

Fantastic Florida

Travel Republic offers seven nights at The Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando Hotel for £853 per person, based on two adults sharing and flying via Gatwick from December 15. Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld are within 5km.