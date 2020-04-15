5 Suffolk garden centres offering delivery and collection services

Bellflower Garden Centre is the perfect place to go if you want to flex your greenfingers Picture: Gareth Roberts Archant

Get all your gardening essentials delivered straight to your doorstep.

Bourne Garden Centre has a fantastic range for plants and products that can be delivered to your home Picture: Archant Bourne Garden Centre has a fantastic range for plants and products that can be delivered to your home Picture: Archant

As spring is finally here, you’re probably itching to get in the garden so you can start transforming it into a haven filled with beautiful flowers and handy vegetable plants – so don’t let the current circumstances stop you. A number of garden centres and nurseries are offering local delivery and collection services to ensure everyone can still exercise their green fingers. Choose from a beautiful range of seeds and garden-ready plants to make the most of spending time at home (and in the sunshine!) or browse online and treat yourself to a new garden shed or summer house. Whether you’re a novice gardener or a seasoned pro, these experts are just a call away to give you the best advice so you can get the most out of your garden and watch it bloom.

Bourne Garden Centre

With over 30 years’ experience in the horticulture industry, you can trust that you will receive top-quality plants, garden products and customer service from Bourne Garden Centre. The friendly garden centre offers a range of garden accessories, sheds and summerhouses, plants and garden supplies that can now be ordered online. Orders over £50 within a seven-mile radius of the garden centre will be offered free delivery. For more information, call 01473 691567 or visit their website.

Paul and Ruth Goudy at Kiln Farm Nursery Paul and Ruth Goudy at Kiln Farm Nursery

Kiln Farm

This welcoming gardening centre in Kesgrave, Ipswich, offers a fantastic selection of plants, seeds, compost and a range of gardening accessories. For the safety of their staff and customers, Kiln Farm has decided to close the doors to their garden centre shop and have implemented a pre-order delivery or collection service. To place an order, call 01473 333309 from 9.30am. A friendly member of staff will advise you on what plants are in stock, and they will then call back later and ask for payment once the goods have been weighed up. For more information visit their website.

The friendly team at Bellflower will help you with all your gardening questions l Picture: Gareth Roberts The friendly team at Bellflower will help you with all your gardening questions l Picture: Gareth Roberts

Bellflower Garden Centre

Bellflower Garden Centre in Stonham Aspal offers a wide selection of garden-ready plants, composts, pots and gardening accessories, as well as animal feeds. To support local businesses, Bellflower sources as many of its plants and products from East Anglian companies as possible. Take advantage of Bellflower’s delivery service and order a range of beautiful flowers from the comfort of your own home. For more information click here.

Laurel Farm Garden Centre

Laurel Farm Garden Centre is an independent garden centre just north of Ipswich on Henley Road and now offers an extensive range of essential items, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, bread, eggs and meat. In conjunction with Lings Garden Store, Laurel Farm Garden Centre is offering 10% off all sheds, summerhouses and log cabins on orders placed before Easter Monday. The shop is open Sunday to Friday, 8.30am-1.30pm, and delivers compost, vegetable and bedding plants and all gardening supplies on minimum orders of £25. Free delivery to IP1, IP4 and IP6 and modest charges may apply further afield. Click here to visit their website.

Victoria Nurseries

This small, independent garden centre is still offering a large collection of high-quality flowers to the community. To help vulnerable people or those who are self-isolating, the nursery is also offering compost and groceries, including fresh fruit and veg to be delivered locally. Although they are unable to source vegetable plants at the moment, they are keeping the store stocked as well as possible and have a good variety of seeds in stock. Victoria Nurseries offers free deliveries over £25 to Ipswich and Westerfield, excluding turf, and is taking orders Monday to Saturday, 8am-4pm. To find out more information, visit their website or call 01473 253980.

