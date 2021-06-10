New sushi counter opens at Ipswich Asda
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
People are now able to enjoy freshly handmade sushi in Ipswich after a new counter opened at Asda.
The new counter is based at the Asda Whitehouse superstore and will be the franchise's third in Suffolk and second in the town.
Customers will be able to watch their food being prepared and cooked in the open kitchen experience, and there will be an 'Asda exclusive' menu.
The menu includes snacks, meals for one and larger products ideal for sharing.
Ian Roberts, managing director of Sushi Daily, said: “We offer an array of handmade options for customers looking for a freshly prepared and convenient lunch or snack.
“With the increasing popularity of Japanese food across the UK, why not recreate that restaurant experience at home and treat yourself, safe in the knowledge that you’re also making a healthier choice than some of the go-to takeaway options?
“Customers can see their sushi being prepared while they shop and even order platters for family meals or special occasions as we look forward to celebrating together once more.”
