Could a McDonald's drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Developers have spelled out their vision for a new drive-through restaurant, petrol station and shop near the A14 at Wherstead.

Red pin shows the site where EG Garages wants to build a new petrol station, drive-thru restaurant and shop Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Red pin shows the site where EG Garages wants to build a new petrol station, drive-thru restaurant and shop Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Euro Garages Ltd (EG), which also wants to bring a similar scheme to the A14 at Sproughton, unveiled the plans in an application submitted to Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils.

If approved, the development - earmarked for land near the ski slope, to the north of Bobbits Lane, could create 60 new jobs.

Architect's impressions of the plans reveal the drive-through outlet could be a McDonald's restaurant.

The Euro Garages website lists its partners as Starbucks, Subway, KFC, Greggs, Spar, Burger King, BP, Esso and Shell.

Architect's impression of what a petrol station, drive-thru restaurant and associated shop could look like on land near Bobbit's Lane in Wherstead, off the A14 near Ipswich Picture: CAMPBELL DRIVER PARTNERSHIP ARCHITECTS/EURO GARAGES LIMITED Architect's impression of what a petrol station, drive-thru restaurant and associated shop could look like on land near Bobbit's Lane in Wherstead, off the A14 near Ipswich Picture: CAMPBELL DRIVER PARTNERSHIP ARCHITECTS/EURO GARAGES LIMITED

"Our exciting plans for Wherstead include a new petrol station, ancillary retail and drive-through restaurant adjacent to junction 56 of the A14," said Tom Jeremiah, group planning director at EG group.

"We've been working closely with the council, consulted with residents and subsequently submitted proposals for modern roadside services.

"This will allow our customers to rest, relax and refuel before continuing their onward journey."

If approved, the major development will create 60 new jobs for people in the Ipswich area Picture: GOOGLE MAPS If approved, the major development will create 60 new jobs for people in the Ipswich area Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The company also wants to make major improvements to the road network.

Bosses are planning to upgrade the slip-road roundabouts onto the A14, to improve traffic flow.

Mr Jeremiah added: "Our plans also include significant improvements to junction 56, which would improve the traffic flow both in and out of Ipswich.

"Should planning permission be granted, we will also create 60 new jobs in a range of full and part-time roles, with a focus on creating jobs for local people.

"The area around the site has been, and continues to be, a focus for strategic development and growth. Our proposals will complement and support this investment, strengthening the local economy."

Council chiefs received the application this week - and the proposals will go before planners in due course.

The EG group also wants to build drive-through restaurants and a coffee shop on a former motorcross track off the A14 at Sproughton.

This application went in back in August 2018, but when asked how it was progressing, the company did not shed light on any updates.