New 75 home estate step closer to construction after land sold

PUBLISHED: 12:57 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 25 January 2020

Outline plans have been submitted to build 75 homes on land in Wherstead. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A new 75 house estate is a step closer to being built after a plot of land was sold to a new development company.

The construction of the new homes on Klondyke Field, a portion of land situated between Bourne Hill and the A137, was put on hold when Pigeon Investments put the plot up for sale.

However, the land has been snapped up by Bellway Homes which will now take forward the planning application.

Outline planning permission was granted for the homes by Babergh District Council's planning committee in August 2019. However, since then progress has stagnated.

The plans show the estate will be made up of one, two, three and four bedroom homes.

There will also be a provision for affordable housing which Pigeon Investment Management says will "contribute to meeting local housing needs".

The company says that a new pedestrian and cycle route in the site will improve access to "a range of services and facilities including public transport, education, primary health care, leisure and employment opportunities".

However, the new homes were met negatively by residents. On an online planning website, 38 locals commented on the plans. 37 of those comments were objections.

The main issues raised were regarding traffic, noise, pollution, wildlife protection and flooding as well as the dwarfing of the existing community and pressures on local amenities.

One resident commented on the plans, saying: "The new 75 new properties, perhaps 200 new residents and additional cars will, without doubt, severely affect the existing residents of Bourne Terrace and Bourne Hill.

"Bourne Terrace residents currently struggle to find sufficient parking and fear that a new development will bring additional cars to worsen the situation.

"New houses planned nearest to the railway and the A137 will experience unacceptable levels of road traffic noise which despite proposed environmental noise barriers will still exceed UK planning policy guidance."

The plot of land was successfully sold by Savills Estate Agents to Bellway Homes in January 2020.

They said the property "forms part of a wider estate of 200 acres which currently has planning applications for roadside and industrial development pending decision".

