GALLERY: Soprano stars as Proms in the Park celebrate Queen's 70-year reign

Published:
6:20 PM June 4, 2022
West End show tunes and rousing British classics rang out as people celebrated the Platinum Jubilee at Wherstead Park, on the outskirts of Ipswich.
The 18th-century manor house played host to Proms in the Park to celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign.
Soprano Christina Johnston and a live musical ensemble performed classics such as Land of Hope and Glory, Abide with Me, Nimrod, God Save the Queen, Jerusalem, You’ll Never Walk Alone to a flag-waving crowd enjoying Jubilee picnics and glorious sunshine.
A portion of the ticket sales also went to support BBC Children in Need.
