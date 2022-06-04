GALLERY: Soprano stars as Proms in the Park celebrate Queen's 70-year reign

Gallery

Conor and Niamh tuck into ice creams at the Proms in the Park for the jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

West End show tunes and rousing British classics rang out as people celebrated the Platinum Jubilee at Wherstead Park, on the outskirts of Ipswich.

The 18th-century manor house played host to Proms in the Park to celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign.

Soprano Christina Johnston and a live musical ensemble performed classics such as Land of Hope and Glory, Abide with Me, Nimrod, God Save the Queen, Jerusalem, You’ll Never Walk Alone to a flag-waving crowd enjoying Jubilee picnics and glorious sunshine.

A portion of the ticket sales also went to support BBC Children in Need.

James Young with Baby Finley at Wherstead Park proms for the Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Parnell family at Wherstead Park proms for the jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Janette and Elaine waving their Union flags at the Wherstead Park proms for the jubilee - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Teresa and Andy Frost at Wherstead Park proms. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The crowd at Wherstead Park proms for the jubilee celebrations - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Union flag headwear galore at the Wherstead Park proms - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Wherstead Park proms for the jubilee celebrations - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sonja and Dag Offer-Ohlsen with June Petrie at Wherstead Park proms - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Soprano Christina Johnston at Proms in Wherstead Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond