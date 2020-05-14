E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man charged with GBH following ‘puncture wound’ incident in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 10:54 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 14 May 2020

Phillip Manning was due before magistrates on Thursday Picture: ARCHANT

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily with intent after a man was taken to hospital from an address in Ipswich with a puncture wound.

Phillip Manning, 55, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich, was charged with causing GBH with intent and remanded in custody to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

Police were called at 6.35pm on Monday, May 11 to reports that a man had been assaulted inside an address in Wherstead Road.

On arrival, officers found a man in his 50s had sustained a small puncture wound.

The ambulance service also attended the address and the man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injury was not considered life-threatening or life-changing.

A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre for questioning before being released pending further enquiries the following day.

