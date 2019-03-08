Serious crash closes major road into Ipswich

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER Archant

Police have closed a road into Ipswich following a serious collision this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened on the A137 Wherstead Road shortly before 7.20am.

The road has been closed between the roundabouts of junction 56 on the A14 and the roundabout to Wherstead Road, alongside the ski slope.

A police spokesman said the crash involved two vehicles and that ambulance staff were also on scene.

She said: "We were called at around 7.15am to reports of a two vehicle collision.

"We are on scene and so is the ambulance service."

Police said the slip round from the A14, leading onto the A137 Wherstead Road towards Ipswich, had also been closed to traffic.

It is understood the incident is being treated as a serious collision.

The East of England Ambulance Service and Suffolk Fire and Rescue service were also called to the scene.

Fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook stations were mobilised.