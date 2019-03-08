Sunshine and Showers

Firefighters called to dishwasher blaze in fourth floor Ipswich flat

PUBLISHED: 22:47 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 23:07 28 July 2019

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service called to fire at flats in Ipswich Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service called to fire at flats in Ipswich Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze at a block of flats in Ipswich on Sunday night.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the flats at 177 Wherstead Road just after 10.22pm.

Nine crews were initially sent to the scene, but four appliances were stood down.

All other crews returned to their stations after it was established that the fire had been extinguished upon their arrival.

Crews included two from Ipswich East, two from Woodbridge, two from Princes Street, one from Holbrook, one from Felixstowe and one from Hadleigh.

A spokesman said: "The fire service was called to a high rise block of flats, for a dishwasher on fire on the fourth floor.

"The small fire within the dishwasher was out upon the crews arrival, and all appliances returned to their stations."

Orwell Bridge to close for abnormal load

Orwell Bridge, Wherstead Strand and the River Orwell, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager is stabbed in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich

Follow all of this weekend's breaking news in Suffolk and north Essex right here Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Bus driver hailed after double-decker consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

