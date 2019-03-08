Firefighters called to dishwasher blaze in fourth floor Ipswich flat

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service called to fire at flats in Ipswich Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze at a block of flats in Ipswich on Sunday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the flats at 177 Wherstead Road just after 10.22pm.

Nine crews were initially sent to the scene, but four appliances were stood down.

All other crews returned to their stations after it was established that the fire had been extinguished upon their arrival.

Crews included two from Ipswich East, two from Woodbridge, two from Princes Street, one from Holbrook, one from Felixstowe and one from Hadleigh.

A spokesman said: "The fire service was called to a high rise block of flats, for a dishwasher on fire on the fourth floor.

"The small fire within the dishwasher was out upon the crews arrival, and all appliances returned to their stations."