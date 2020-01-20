Boy cyclist in collision with bus in Ipswich

A boy on a bike is being treated by paramedics after being in a collision with a bus in Wherstead Road, Ipswich. Police were called to reports of the collision at 7.55am and upon arrival found that a bus was in collision with a boy cyclist.

A spokesman said: "There doesn't seem to be any serious injuries and the boy is being checked over by paramedics.

"The collision is near the petrol garage."

According to the AA route map traffic is busy on both sides of the carriageway, near to the roundabout.