Boy cyclist in collision with bus in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 08:48 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:48 20 January 2020

A collision involving a bus and a cyclist is causing delays in Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

A boy on a bike is being treated by paramedics after being in a collision with a bus in Wherstead Road, Ipswich. Police were called to reports of the collision at 7.55am and upon arrival found that a bus was in collision with a boy cyclist.

A spokesman said: "There doesn't seem to be any serious injuries and the boy is being checked over by paramedics.

"The collision is near the petrol garage."

According to the AA route map traffic is busy on both sides of the carriageway, near to the roundabout.

