Car ends up on side after crash involving parked car

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:09 AM May 10, 2021   
A car ended up on its side after a crash between a Vauxhall Crossland x Griffin and a parked Fiat 500

A car ended up on its side after a dramatic crash in Ipswich's Wherstead Road.

Officers were called shortly after 2.15pm on Sunday, May 9 to reports of a collision between a Vauxhall Crossland X Griffin and a parked Fiat 500. 

The Vauxhall Crossland X Griffin ended up on its side and occupants of the car suffered minor injuries. 

Traffic was reported and the road was temporarily closed for recovery at around 3.50pm. 

Ipswich News

