Car ends up on side after crash involving parked car

A car ended up on its side after a dramatic crash in Ipswich's Wherstead Road.

Officers were called shortly after 2.15pm on Sunday, May 9 to reports of a collision between a Vauxhall Crossland X Griffin and a parked Fiat 500.

The Vauxhall Crossland X Griffin ended up on its side and occupants of the car suffered minor injuries.

Traffic was reported and the road was temporarily closed for recovery at around 3.50pm.