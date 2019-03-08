E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Wherstead Road temporary traffic lights cause long delays

PUBLISHED: 15:19 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 01 November 2019

Temporary traffic lights are cauing delays of Wherstead Road Picture: ARCHANT

Temporary traffic lights in Wherstead Road are causing long traffic delays.

The lights, which are mediating traffic near to roadworks being run by UK Power Networks, have caused delays all day in Ipswich, with cars having to wait either side for drivers travelling in the opposing direction.

The works are located near to Wherstead Autos, halfway in between the Hawes Street roundabout and the roundabout with the A137 and B1456.

UK Power Networks said the work is to install a new electricity supply for a new customer.

The majority of the works are taking place on the pavement to the side of the road. However the works are spilling onto the street, therefore needing the traffic lights.

The works are due to end on Monday, November 3 if all goes to schedule.

Drivers have reported long delays on the road while they wait to be let through the lights. The lights are due to be in place during rush hour this evening.

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Historic building on Ipswich waterfront set for major revamp – but not everyone is happy

No. 4 College Street, Ipswich, which is to be revamped. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Popular Waterfront café closing after death of founder

Alexia McEwen and Anna Matthews at the La Tour Cycle Cafe in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge accident now clear after miles of tailbacks

The traffic heading eastbound on the Orwell Bridge and the A14 is at a standstill for miles Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

