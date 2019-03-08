Wherstead Road temporary traffic lights cause long delays

Temporary traffic lights are cauing delays of Wherstead Road Picture: ARCHANT ARCHANT

Temporary traffic lights in Wherstead Road are causing long traffic delays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The lights, which are mediating traffic near to roadworks being run by UK Power Networks, have caused delays all day in Ipswich, with cars having to wait either side for drivers travelling in the opposing direction.

The works are located near to Wherstead Autos, halfway in between the Hawes Street roundabout and the roundabout with the A137 and B1456.

UK Power Networks said the work is to install a new electricity supply for a new customer.

The majority of the works are taking place on the pavement to the side of the road. However the works are spilling onto the street, therefore needing the traffic lights.

The works are due to end on Monday, November 3 if all goes to schedule.

Drivers have reported long delays on the road while they wait to be let through the lights. The lights are due to be in place during rush hour this evening.