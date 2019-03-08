E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Huge delays in Ipswich's Wherstead Road as temporary traffic lights cause 'chaos'

PUBLISHED: 11:49 03 October 2019

Ipswich residents have been complaining of heavy traffic in Wherstead Road due to Anglian Water works (STOCK IMAGE) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Temporary traffic lights which have caused "chaos" for drivers in Ipswich town centre are set to be removed following Anglian Water works.

The lights were put in place in the road on Tuesday, October 1 as the water company repaired a leak.

As a result, only a single lane of traffic has been able to pass along the busy road which runs towards the A14 and the Orwell Bridge.

But commuters have complained the work has caused unnecessary traffic which has caused "chaos" across the town centre road network, highlighting that repairs were undertaken on the path and not in the road.

Ipswich resident Mike Young said: "Ipswich has been gridlocked for days because of the works.

"There are even queues up to the A14 because of it.

"I wouldn't mind them being there if there was some work being done but every time I've driven past I don't see anyone working on it."

The water supplier has since confirmed the lights were added to ensure the safety of the public and their staff.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: "We have been completing repairs in Wherstead Road, Ipswich and the reinstatement of the road is currently taking place.

"Although the repair has taken place on the path it was essential that traffic lights were in place on the road to ensure the area was safe for the work to take place and also safe for motorists.

"The traffic lights will be removed this morning and the road will be back open as usual.

"We apologise for the inconvenience these works have caused however the health and safety of both our staff and the public is our main priority."

