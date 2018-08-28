Black Friday offers already available at many top stores in Suffolk

New Look in Ipswich is advertising its Black Friday sales. Picture: JUDY RIMMER Archant

Black Friday might not be quite here yet, but many retailers with stores in Suffolk and north Essex have already unveiled offers, with some expanding the day into a week or even more.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Black Friday Spectacular sign at Debenhams in Ipswich. Picture: JUDY RIMMER A Black Friday Spectacular sign at Debenhams in Ipswich. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Here is a just a taster of some of the deals currently available at stores in our area, although even more will come on the big day itself. Some of the offers can be quite confusing because the savings vary on different items and ranges, so it’s worth checking how much items are in different stores before bagging a bargain.

Argos launched a selection of Black Friday offers on electricals on Wednesday, November 21, including technology, TVs, video games and health and beauty gadgets. Top discounts include a SIM Free Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB mobile phone at £349.95, a saving of £220, and Fitbit Special Edition Charge 2 with a small or large wristband at £99.99, reduced from £149.99. Most of the store chain’s Black Friday offers run through to Tuesday, November 27, but there are exceptions to this. For instance, there is 25% off all Tu clothing, which ends on Monday, November 26.

The offers are available both in-store and online. There are Argos stores at Suffolk Retail Park and Carr Street in Ipswich, and in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, Hamilton Road in Felixstowe, Long Wyre Street and Tollgate in Colchester and Harwich Gateway Retail Park. They also have units within Sainsbury’s stores at Warren Heath in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury and Thetford.

Debenhams has a 12-day Black Friday Spectacular, which launched on Tuesday, November 20. There are many different offers, some of which are only on for a limited time within that period. Some electricals have big discounts, for instance coffee machines and beauty and health electricals at up to 50% off or in some cases even more, as with the Nescafe Dolce Gusto Colors black coffee machine with a travel kit, which was originally £110 but is now £45. An Oral B Black ‘Pro’ electric rechargable toothbrush is now £25, down from £50. Toy offers include a half-price VTech Baby ‘Discovery’ activity tree at £15, reduced from £30. There are also big savings on clothing, beauty, home, skincare and fragrances and in other departments.

The offers are available online or in-store, with click and collect as an option. Debenhams has stores in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester.

Read more - Black Friday offers at independent shops in Ipswich.

John Lewis has also announced some early Black Friday deals, including offers on a range of electrical items. Offers include a half-price Amazon Echo Dot Smart Device with Alexa voice recognition, third generation, now £24.99, and a Lavazza A Modo Mio Fantasia LM7000 Cappuccino Latte coffe machine at £99, a saving of 60.99.

Their Black Friday offers also take in other departments, including home and furniture. As well as the John Lewis At Home store in Futura Park, Ipswich, there is also a John Lewis store in Bond Street, Chelmsford.

Game is offering early Black Friday deals including Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Specialist Edition at £39.99, a £20 saving, and God of War at £24.99, a saving of £20. Although it is adding more offers on Black Friday itself, it has pledged that the items currently on offer won’t get even cheaper.

Local Game stores are in Tavern Street and Carr Street in Ipswich, Butter Market in Bury St Edmunds and Culver Street in Colchester.

Among the fashion chains taking part, New Look is advertising “the biggest Black Friday sale ever”. It has already unveiled many offers, with up to 50% off clothing including women’s knitwear, tops, dresses, jumpsuits, footwear and accessories. Bestsellers include a black cross hatch double breasted pinafore dress at £10, reduced from £22.99, and a brown leopard print high neck midi dress at £11, reduced from £24.99. There are also offers on men’s T-shirts and knitwear, and girls’ tops and footwear.

New Look has stores in locations including the Buttermarket Centre in Ipswich, Hamilton Road in Felixstowe, the Arc centre in Bury St Edmunds, Northern Street in Sudbury and Lion Walk in Colchester.

Read more - Warning to be aware of your rights at Black Friday sales

High street jeweller Swarovski is another store chain which has launched a Black Friday sale, with 20% off many watches, necklaces, bracelets, rings, pendants and other items. There are also some bigger discounts, for instance a Dreamy Watch, with a leather strap, black, silver tone, is down from £209 to £104.50, a 50% saving.

Swarovski has stores in the Buttermarket, Ipswich and the Arc Centre, Bury St Edmunds,

It’s also possible to get a Black Friday discount on furniture, with Sharps Wardrobes having a Black Friday week half-price sale. They are advertising an extra 25% off all orders this week fitted before Christmas, which will end on Sunday.

Read more - What can you expect on Black Friday?