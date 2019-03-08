Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Extremely caring' care home given 'outstanding' rating by inspectors

PUBLISHED: 05:30 25 May 2019

Staff and residents at White Gables were delighted with the rating Picture: ALISON HUDSON

Staff and residents at White Gables were delighted with the rating Picture: ALISON HUDSON

Archant

A Felixstowe care home has been given an "outstanding" rating by inspectors.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited the White Gables Residential Home in April 2019, three years since its last inspection.

During that time the home changed ownership and is now owned by Holmwood Holdings.

The home was rated as outstanding in three of the five areas inspected by the CQC - caring, responsiveness and whether it was well-led. It was marked in other areas as good.

The report noted in particular the caring nature of staff.

Inspectors wrote: "Without exception, people told us that the staff were extremely caring and respectful," adding: "We saw some examples of extremely caring interactions."

One person interviewed for the report added: "The staff are lovely, I can't fault any of them, all friendly and caring."

You may also want to watch:

Inspectors also noted the home's willingness to develop and change; "However, the registered manager and provider were continuously improving the service to enhance people's quality of life."

The level of positivity amongst staff was also noted in the report, with one staff member being quoted as saying: "I am so happy to be working here."

Overall inspectors were pleased with the motivation of staff and the culture within which they worked.

"There was an extremely open culture in the service," the said. "People using the service, their representatives and staff were asked for their views about the service and these were valued and used in the ongoing improvement in the service.

"The service was led by a highly motivated and compassionate registered manager who continued to strive to continuously improve the service and provide high quality care to people at all times."

Staff at the home were pleased with the results of the inspection.

"We were originally rated as outstanding three years ago then the home was sold to a different company," said Alison Hudson, the home's registered manager.

"For us it was a really big achievement to still be seen as outstanding, so much change when you are owned by a different company.

"I am delighted for the staff who have worked really hard to get this rating."

Most Read

Terror suspect: ‘I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich’

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Ipswich’s Grinning Rat shut down after late-night drinking, fighting and drug-dealing

The Grinning Rat Picture: SAM DAWES

Former world’s fattest man Paul Mason is returning home

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home to the UK Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

Planners expected to give green light to new Ipswich retail park

Boss Hall Business Park is set to be redeveloped. Picture: Rachel Edge

Police supporting man after head injury in Ipswich

A man presented to Ipswich Hospital is thought to have come by his injuries in Upper Orwell Street, close to the Regent Theatre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Terror suspect: ‘I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich’

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Ipswich’s Grinning Rat shut down after late-night drinking, fighting and drug-dealing

The Grinning Rat Picture: SAM DAWES

Former world’s fattest man Paul Mason is returning home

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home to the UK Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

Planners expected to give green light to new Ipswich retail park

Boss Hall Business Park is set to be redeveloped. Picture: Rachel Edge

Police supporting man after head injury in Ipswich

A man presented to Ipswich Hospital is thought to have come by his injuries in Upper Orwell Street, close to the Regent Theatre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Alarming’ rise in school sex offences in Suffolk revealed

Stock image. Child pictured is a model. Picture: NSPCC

‘Extremely caring’ care home given ‘outstanding’ rating by inspectors

Staff and residents at White Gables were delighted with the rating Picture: ALISON HUDSON

‘We’d walk a million miles for one of your smiles.... Paul Mariner’

Paul Mariner, as manager of Plymouth, urges his side on during the match against Bristol City

The music mad duke who brought a slice of the Deep South to East Anglia

Harry Grafton, 12th Duke of Grafton in the grounds of Euston Hall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk storage business sees rise in demand as retailers move online

From left, John Taylor, branch manager; Martin Tuck, managing director; and Sarah Bliss, assistant branch manager, at the HomeStore in Ipswich Picture: KEITH MINDHAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists