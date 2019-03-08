'Extremely caring' care home given 'outstanding' rating by inspectors

Staff and residents at White Gables were delighted with the rating Picture: ALISON HUDSON Archant

A Felixstowe care home has been given an "outstanding" rating by inspectors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited the White Gables Residential Home in April 2019, three years since its last inspection.

During that time the home changed ownership and is now owned by Holmwood Holdings.

The home was rated as outstanding in three of the five areas inspected by the CQC - caring, responsiveness and whether it was well-led. It was marked in other areas as good.

The report noted in particular the caring nature of staff.

Inspectors wrote: "Without exception, people told us that the staff were extremely caring and respectful," adding: "We saw some examples of extremely caring interactions."

One person interviewed for the report added: "The staff are lovely, I can't fault any of them, all friendly and caring."

You may also want to watch:

Inspectors also noted the home's willingness to develop and change; "However, the registered manager and provider were continuously improving the service to enhance people's quality of life."

The level of positivity amongst staff was also noted in the report, with one staff member being quoted as saying: "I am so happy to be working here."

Overall inspectors were pleased with the motivation of staff and the culture within which they worked.

"There was an extremely open culture in the service," the said. "People using the service, their representatives and staff were asked for their views about the service and these were valued and used in the ongoing improvement in the service.

"The service was led by a highly motivated and compassionate registered manager who continued to strive to continuously improve the service and provide high quality care to people at all times."

Staff at the home were pleased with the results of the inspection.

"We were originally rated as outstanding three years ago then the home was sold to a different company," said Alison Hudson, the home's registered manager.

"For us it was a really big achievement to still be seen as outstanding, so much change when you are owned by a different company.

"I am delighted for the staff who have worked really hard to get this rating."