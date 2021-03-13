Village pub needs extension to survive Covid restrictions

Published: 11:45 AM March 13, 2021 Updated: 12:21 PM March 13, 2021

A Suffolk pub is aiming to extend its kitchen facilities to help it survive the Covid lockdown by being able to prepare and serve food for its customers.

Applicant Suzanne Pyne wants to incorporate an existing scullery into the White Horse Inn, Bucklesham Road, Kirton, as part of plans to double the size of the kitchen.

In an application to East Suffolk Council, planning and building consultants BB Designs said: "These proposals are driven by the fact that due to the current ongoing pandemic and national lockdown restrictions the public house is unable to open as it does not have a commercial grade kitchen.

"The existing kitchen is only 13sq m, which is too small to accommodate modern hygiene requirements and produce any volume of food for a business use."

The extension will add 16sq m to the total floorspace of the Grade II listed building which has been a pub since the mid-1800s.

BB Designs said: "This is considered to optimise the use of the building as well as ensuring the longevity of the building as part of the community. As without the extension the pub would likely close due to not being able to open unless it can offer food as well as drinks due to the current nation al lock down restrictions."



