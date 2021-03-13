News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

Village pub needs extension to survive Covid restrictions

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:45 AM March 13, 2021    Updated: 12:21 PM March 13, 2021
The White Horse at Kirton

The White Horse at Kirton - Credit: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

A Suffolk pub is aiming to extend its kitchen facilities to help it survive the Covid lockdown by being able to prepare and serve food for its customers.

Applicant Suzanne Pyne wants to incorporate an existing scullery into the White Horse Inn, Bucklesham Road, Kirton, as part of plans to double the size of the kitchen.

In an application to East Suffolk Council, planning and building consultants BB Designs said: "These proposals are driven by the fact that due to the current ongoing pandemic and national lockdown restrictions the public house is unable to open as it does not have a commercial grade kitchen.

"The existing kitchen is only 13sq m, which is too small to accommodate modern hygiene requirements and produce any volume of food for a business use."

The extension will add 16sq m to the total floorspace of the Grade II listed building which has been a pub since the mid-1800s.

You may also want to watch:

BB Designs said: "This is considered to optimise the use of the building as well as ensuring the longevity of the building as part of the community. As without the extension the pub would likely close due to not being able to open unless it can offer food as well as drinks due to the current nation al lock down restrictions."


Most Read

  1. 1 Changes to parking system at Ipswich Hospital
  2. 2 Work set to start on new Ipswich retail park after plans given green light
  3. 3 Suffolk landmark's demolition to feature on TV's Scrap Kings
  1. 4 Woman admits causing death of motorcyclist by careless driving
  2. 5 Woman jailed for stealing perfume from Boots in Ipswich
  3. 6 Woman taken to hospital after car leaves road near Ipswich
  4. 7 Tributes paid to much-loved shopkeeper who was town's mayor three times
  5. 8 Man with 'unenviable record' is jailed for biting police
  6. 9 Residents' anger at 'incredibly loud' noise from 100-home development
  7. 10 Were you a regular at the Royal George in Ipswich back in the 1970s?

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marcus McKenzie Carlyle Close, Ipswich

'About as low as you can get' – burglar raided Ipswich home as victims...

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing a Covid-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught

Coronavirus

Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Upthorpe Wood in Stanton at night lit by fairy lights

Food and Drink

Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Rushmere Hall Primary School headteacher Paul Fykin leading the outdoor disco

Disco! Ipswich school hosts dance party to welcome back pupils

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus