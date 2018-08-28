Suffolk police pledge support to domestic abuse Campaign

Suffolk Constabulary have pledged their support to an annual campaign to stop domestic violence.

Officers will support the White Ribbon campaign, which runs every year from November 25 to December 10, by wearing a lapel pin making it clear that domestic violence and abuse against women should never be condoned.

In a bid to raise awareness of the issues, and the support, advice and help that is available, police and partner agencies will be wearing a white ribbon as well as carrying out a number of events and activities over the coming weeks.

It’s thought 35% of women and girls globally experience some form of physical or sexual violence in their lifetime and anybody can be a victim - age, gender, social status, race or religion are no barrier.

Suffolk Constabulary has teamed up with Suffolk County Council, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, Leeway Domestic Violence & Abuse Services, Lighthouse Women’s Aid and Ipswich Town Football Club to support the campaign across our communities.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, Head of Protecting Vulnerable People Directorate said: “White Ribbon is an opportunity to work with other organisations, to raise awareness of domestic abuse and violence, sending a strong message that it will not be tolerated or condoned in any way.

“I am proud to say that lots of excellent work is already being done in this area and our joined up partner approach is making a difference to help keep victims and their families safer.

“Anybody can be affected by domestic abuse and we do not underestimate how difficult it can be for people to speak out about being a victim. You are not alone – help is a phone call away. Talking to somebody is the first step.”

Suffolk Constabulary has issued 800 white ribbons for officers and staff to wear to show our support and further raise awareness of this key campaign.

A White Ribbon stand will be staffed by police and staff at the Maritime College in Lowestoft on Thursday 29 November offering advice and information to the public alongside employees.

The stand was also at the FanZone at Ipswich Town Football Club prior to a match on Friday 23 November.