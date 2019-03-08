Mystery on the riverbank as water turns 'milky'

A milky white substance was spotted in an Ipswich River on Wednesday evening Picture: CONTRIBUTED Contributed

A concerned community in Ipswich have spoken about their fears for wildlife in the Belstead Brook area after river water was turned murky by an unknown white substance.

The Environment Agency went to investigate the white water but said there had been no damage to surrounding wildlife Picture: CONTRIBUTED The Environment Agency went to investigate the white water but said there had been no damage to surrounding wildlife Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Environment Agency were called to investigate the milky substance which was spotted in the river which runs through the Ashdown plantation.

A post about the white substance in the Ipswich Remembers Facebook group caused a social media stir with members calling it "disgusting" and saying that some people "had no respect for wildlife".

One man from Ipswich, who spotted the murky water as he was cycling in the area on Wednesday evening, said: "I looked at a Google satellite map to check where the substance might be coming from but I could not see any industrial buildings.

"I could only see residential buildings which were 150 meters away at the other side of Stoke Park Drive."

The concerned man reported what he saw to the Environment Agency who went to investigate on Thursday afternoon.

When they arrived at the river they were unable to find any sign of the substance but did confirm there was no harm done to any of the surrounding wildlife.

