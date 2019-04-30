White van driver seen using mobile phone arrested on suspicion of drug-driving

A driver stopped by police for using a mobile phone at the wheel was later arrested on suspicion drug-driving.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the white van in Ipswich during the evening of Saturday, April 27.

Traffic officers Tweeted afterwards: “#RCRT stopped this vehicle in #Ipswich this evening as the driver was seeing using a mobile phone whilst driving driver then provided a positive indication for cannabis and was duly arrested #fatal4 @SuffolkPolice.”