95 children self-isolating after coronavirus cases at Ipswich primary school

One staff member and a student have tested positive for Covid-19 at Whitehouse Primary School in Ipswich. Picture; IPSWICH SOCIETY Archant

A staff member and a student at Whitehouse Community Primary School have tested positive for Covid-19 – leading to nearly 100 children being sent home for 14 days.

95 students are currently self-isolating following the two positive cases of coronavirus at the school in Marlow Road.

A spokesman for the school said: “One member of staff and one student have tested positive for Covid-19 and we are following all the guidance from Public Health England and the Department of Education.

“We were made aware of the first case on Tuesday, October 13 and immediately closed the class involved.

“We found out about the second on Sunday evening and closed three other classes. 95 students are now self-isolating.”

The school has now asked all parents to wear face coverings on the site and staff are encouraged to wear face shields when meeting with parents in the playground at the end of the school day.

A deep-clean is taking place at the school and students will not return until after the October half-term.