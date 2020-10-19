E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

95 children self-isolating after coronavirus cases at Ipswich primary school

PUBLISHED: 12:42 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 19 October 2020

One staff member and a student have tested positive for Covid-19 at Whitehouse Primary School in Ipswich. Picture; IPSWICH SOCIETY

One staff member and a student have tested positive for Covid-19 at Whitehouse Primary School in Ipswich. Picture; IPSWICH SOCIETY

Archant

A staff member and a student at Whitehouse Community Primary School have tested positive for Covid-19 – leading to nearly 100 children being sent home for 14 days.

95 students are currently self-isolating following the two positive cases of coronavirus at the school in Marlow Road.

A spokesman for the school said: “One member of staff and one student have tested positive for Covid-19 and we are following all the guidance from Public Health England and the Department of Education.

“We were made aware of the first case on Tuesday, October 13 and immediately closed the class involved.

“We found out about the second on Sunday evening and closed three other classes. 95 students are now self-isolating.”

The school has now asked all parents to wear face coverings on the site and staff are encouraged to wear face shields when meeting with parents in the playground at the end of the school day.

A deep-clean is taking place at the school and students will not return until after the October half-term.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Murder accused confessed to holding alleged victim’s head under water, court hears

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found dead in the River Gipping in 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

95 children self-isolating after coronavirus cases at Ipswich primary school

One staff member and a student have tested positive for Covid-19 at Whitehouse Primary School in Ipswich. Picture; IPSWICH SOCIETY

Reality TV show featuring former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer plunged into chaos as celebs quit

Ipswich Town product Kieron Dyer is set to appear on SAS: Who Dares Wins Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage refugee’s joy after scholarship to Ipswich School ‘changed my life’

Tekle first came into contact with Ipswich School by attending the Suffolk Refugee Support Homework Club. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Shop Local: ‘We need to Shop Local and bootstrap our own economy’

Shopping local has never been so important - Archant says we need to use our indies or lose them. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND