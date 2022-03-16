300 trees planted in Whitehouse Park as part of wider programme

The event saw 300 trees planted in Whitehouse Park in Ipswich - Credit: Lucy Trenchard

A tree-planting spree in Whitehouse Park has seen 300 saplings delivered and rooted.

Labour councillor for the Whitehouse ward Lucy Trenchard was in attendance at the event on March 13 and thanked the borough council and park rangers for playing their role in the effort to see thousands of trees planted across Ipswich.

Members of the public were also invited between 10am and noon on Sunday.

Councillor Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for environment, said: "Ipswich Borough Council were successful in getting funding for tree planting for around 3,000 trees and which will all have been planted by this month.

"The tree-planting in Whitehouse Park last Sunday was part of that programme which aims to contribute to halting biodiversity loss, improving access to nature and carbon sequestration."

Of the 3,000 trees planted, around 70 will be placed close to schools and medical centres to improve mental health and access to nature.

Because of this dedication to trees, Ipswich has applied to become a Tree City of the World with the Arbour Trust.