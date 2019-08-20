E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Revamped footpath unveiled alongside main Ipswich road after two weeks of roadworks

20 August, 2019 - 11:07
The footpath in Whitehouse Road, Ipswich has been resurfaced. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

The footpath in Whitehouse Road, Ipswich has been resurfaced. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A walkway alongside a main road in a suburb of Ipswich has been upgraded after two weeks of resurfacing.

The footpath in Whitehouse Road, Ipswich has been resurfaced. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSThe footpath in Whitehouse Road, Ipswich has been resurfaced. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

There were roadworks in Whitehouse Road, Ipswich between August 5 and 16 to allow the revamp to be completed, with two-way temporary traffic lights put in place to restrict the movement of cars and allow engineers to carry out the works.

Walkers' access to the footpath was also limited, as was on street car parking, while the works took place between 7.30am and 4pm each day.

But Suffolk Highways, which is responsible for the majority of the county's roads and footpaths and carried out the works, has now Tweeted images of the finished footpath.

The footpath in Whitehouse Road, Ipswich during the resurfacing works. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSThe footpath in Whitehouse Road, Ipswich during the resurfacing works. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

The pictures showed the work at various stages, including the shiny new surfacing for the walkway.

