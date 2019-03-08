Partly Cloudy

Ipswich suburb to reveal 'disconnect between services and residents' in survey results

PUBLISHED: 16:36 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 21 June 2019

The Whitehouse Wanderers carrying out their survey. Picture: WHITEHOUSE WANDERERS

Archant

Neighbours looking into why Whitehouse "hasn't got what all the other estates in Ipswich have got" are set to reveal the results of their investigation.

A team of four residents determined to bring about positive change where they live formed the Whitehouse Wanderers earlier this year.

While realising the many positives of living in the area, such as its proximity to Ipswich and the Anglia Retail Park, they also believed there to be lack of community facilities - especially for young people.

So they set up an online survey to "explore the disconnect between services and residents in Whitehouse", speaking to more than 100 residents about what changes they would like to see in the area.

Teresa Andrews, Becca Jackaman, Bernadette Manners and Wendi Keeble also organised drop-in events where people could tell them what they thought about living in the area.

The results of the survey are now set to be presented to residents in at event at FTC Gym in Whitehouse Road on Thursday, June 27 between 2pm and 4pm.

In an email to residents Ipswich Community Media, which set up the grassroots group, said: "This event is the culmination of months of work by local Whitehouse residents to explore the disconnect between services and residents in Whitehouse.

"The Wanderers have spoken to over 100 local residents and we'd love you to come and find out the results and collectively discuss what the next steps should be."

A report containing the findings is also due to be sent to authorities like Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk Constabulary.

