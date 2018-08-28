Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drink-driver so over the limit even he couldn’t believe breath test reading

PUBLISHED: 17:08 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:08 19 November 2018

Gavin Keeble was breathalysed after being pulled over for driving without headlights at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gavin Keeble was breathalysed after being pulled over for driving without headlights at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An Ipswich man who drove with no headlights after drinking eight cans of lager at a barbecue has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Gavin Keeble’s was found to be four times the legal alcohol limit after being pulled over by police for driving without headlights at about 10.30pm on August 5.

Officers stopped the 50-year-old’s Volkswagen Polo near the junction of Defoe Road and Macaulay Road, on the Whitton estate, in Ipswich.

Keeble, of Baronsdale Close, smelled of alcohol and was carrying four cans of lager on the passenger seat of his car, according to police.

A positive roadside breath test was followed by two substantive tests at Martlesham Heath police headquarters, where the lowest reading indicated 140 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath the legal limit being 35mcg.

During a sentencing hearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, prosecutor Ian Devine said Keeble had admitted the offence at the same court on August 20 but applied for an adjournment in order to present evidence to challenge the level of reading.

“He accepted being over the limit,” said Mr Devine.

“But not that the reading would have been 140mcg, based on his stated consumption of eight cans of lager over the course of a barbecue that afternoon.

“The expectation was for Mr Keeble to produce medical or forensic expert evidence. When he did not produce any, magistrates found the prosecution case proved and the matter was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.”

Keeble told magistrates he initially suspected unabsorbed alcohol had been be pushed into his mouth by a bout of acid reflux at the time of his arrest, resulting in a false alcohol reading, but that he was now prepared to accept everything in the report.

Magistrates said Keeble’s offence lay within the top bracket of their sentencing guidelines for drink-driving with 12 weeks’ custody the starting point upon conviction.

They chose to suspend the sentence for two years and impose a 12-month community order, with up to 15 days of rehabilitation requirement, to include a drink-driver alcohol management programme.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay costs.

Teenager allegedly ‘plunged’ knife into victim’s groin at Ravenswood McDonald’s, court hears

13:11 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the car park of a McDonald’s restaurant in Ipswich during a violent fight in front of shocked members of the public, it has been alleged.

Ipswich Town legend Colin Harper died of industrial disease, inquest hears

12:54 Jake Foxford
Colin Harper (centre) aged 27, with George Burley and Bruce Twamley in January 1974. Picture: OWEN HINES

An ex-Ipswich Town player who worked with asbestos before becoming a professional footballer died of industrial disease, an inquest heard.

Drink-driver so over the limit even he couldn’t believe breath test reading

17:08 Tom Potter
Gavin Keeble was breathalysed after being pulled over for driving without headlights at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich man who drove with no headlights after drinking eight cans of lager at a barbecue has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Don’t miss the last posting dates before Christmas

17:06 Judy Rimmer
Cathryn West, manager of Cards for Good Causes in Ipswich, and volunteer Barbara Barker getting Christmas cards ready to send. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Have you started writing your Christmas cards and packing up parcels yet, or haven’t you even started to think about it yet? Either way, you won’t want to miss the last posting dates.

Is targeting drug dealing hotspots simply moving the problem around?

16:13 Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Fears have been raised that targeting drug dealing hotspots in Ipswich might simply be moving the problem onto different streets and neighbourhoods.

Black Friday sales - Watch out for scams and be aware of your rights

14:55 Judy Rimmer
Previous Black Friday sales in Ipswich town centre. Suffolk Trading Standards has issued advice to avoid falling prey to scams. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Black Friday bargains are already appearing in shops and online - but how can you avoid falling for scams and bogus offers

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

14:22 Andrew Papworth
Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Ipswich Citizens Advice revealed the shocking case of the mother, who had depression and anxiety after giving birth, in a bid to call for new laws to crack down on debt collectors who flout the rules.

Police stop car on Ipswich road to find child not wearing seatbelt

12:47 Amy Gibbons
Police stopped the vehicle in Ipswich on Sunday night Picture: NSRAPT

Officers stopped a vehicle with a faulty light to discover a child in a car seat not secured by a seatbelt.

House prices in the East are predicted to grow

16:34 David Vincent
Tom Orford (left) and Peter Ogilvie (right) from Savills Ipswich residential team with Kirsty Bennison of Savills Residential Research Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS

Savills says political uncertainty is doing little to dampen the Suffolk property market - with changes in lifestyle driving increased demand for town centre homes.

Road closed after car fire near A12 at Copdock

11:40 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at the Copdock Interchange where the A14 meets the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Drivers were caught in delays after a car burst into flames near to the Copdock interchange on the A12.

Most read

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Road closed after car fire near A12 at Copdock

The incident happened at the Copdock Interchange where the A14 meets the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police stop car on Ipswich road to find child not wearing seatbelt

Police stopped the vehicle in Ipswich on Sunday night Picture: NSRAPT

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Teenager allegedly ‘plunged’ knife into victim’s groin at Ravenswood McDonald’s, court hears

Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town legend Colin Harper died of industrial disease, inquest hears

Colin Harper (centre) aged 27, with George Burley and Bruce Twamley in January 1974. Picture: OWEN HINES

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide