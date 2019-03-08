Which Ipswich primary school is changing its name this year?

An Ipswich primary school is getting a new name to mark its 80 years educating the town's children.

Whitton Community Primary School, in Shakespeare Road, first opened its doors in 1939, but will officially be renamed later this year as Beeches Community Primary School.

To coincide with the decision, parents and children gathered for the school's autumn fair to see the grand opening of the new state-of-the-art canteen, called The Beach, by Ipswich Mayor Jan Parry.

Headteacher Stephen Capper said: "This is a great celebration for us, the grand opening of our new multi-purpose canteen.

"To celebrate the opening our catering staff have put on fish and chips and sausage and chips, so all very healthy!

"We invited the mayor down to open the building and formally name it, but this is also the 80th anniversary of the school.

"Because we have a lot of developments coming in the next year, including an early years centre of £750,000, Whitton is changing.

"As part of that change we are changing the name of the school to the Beeches Community Primary School later this year."

The school has a lot of beech trees on its ground and they form part of the school's identity, also featuring on the school badge.

Mr Capper promises the change of name and logo will not mean parents have to buy new uniform, as the name of the school was dropped from school jumpers last year in preparation for a potential rebranding.

The autumn fair fully embraced a seaside theme, with an ice-cream van, fish and chips on the menu and children enjoying a game of hook-a-starfish for a fairground prize.

Raffles and white elephant stalls were also dotted about the playground where the school choir and a dance troupe of students entertained the gathered parents.

Speaking before she officially opened the canteen, mayor Jan Parry said: "It's lovely to get to open this marvellous canteen. I and proud to launch this canteen and all who receive nourishment in her."

Later this year, when the school officially changes its name, staff and students will bury a time capsule to be dug up in 20 years time, in commemoration of their future centenary.

Children and parents were invited to write down their memories to be included in the capsule along with a collection of memories to be chosen in the coming term.