Plans for new Ipswich glamping site at former stables submitted

PUBLISHED: 07:03 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:03 02 April 2020

The new glamping site and woodland cabin would be located in Whitton, Ipswich. Picture: NORWEGIAN LOG

The new glamping site and woodland cabin would be located in Whitton, Ipswich. Picture: NORWEGIAN LOG

Plans for a new glamping site on a former stables in Whitton have been submitted.

The new holiday spot will feature 10 luxury glamping pods and a woodland lodge on land off Thurleston Lane, Ipswich.

The site currently houses a trailer home, stables and a paddock which will be moved to make way for the pods.

The planning application has been submitted to Mid Suffolk District council who will now consider if the plans should go ahead.

In the application, the pods are said to “provide the opportunity to visit the Suffolk Countryside and relax in a beautiful, tranquil setting”.

It adds: “The area offers an opportunity for cycling and walking safety.

“The glamping pods will offer a low impact tourist use and accord with the adopted policy framework.”

The proposed buildings would house a kitchenette, living room area, bedroom area and bathroom.

