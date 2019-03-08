Heavy Showers

Can you spot your child in Whitton Primary's giant human Elmer?

PUBLISHED: 11:46 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 27 May 2019

Children at Whitton Primary School made a giant human elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Children at Whitton Primary School made a giant human elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Pupils from Whitton Community Primary School in Ipswich joined together to create a giant human Elmer the Patchwork Elephant ahead of Elmer Day celebrations.

Children at Whitton Primary School made a giant human elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren at Whitton Primary School made a giant human elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ahead of Saturday's big Elmer Day - a celebration of the childhood favourite's 30th birthday - children from the school were divided into their class colours to create the giant collage on the school playground.

Each child was asked to donate £1 to take part, with every penny raised going to help the hospice, who require £10.5million in funding every year to operate.

Headteacher Stephen Capper said: "We told them they're going to become Elmer, because of the whole Elmer celebration including the 30th birthday and the Ipswich celebrations."

Children at Whitton Primary School made a giant human elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren at Whitton Primary School made a giant human elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Speech and language assistant Charlotte Richardson added it was the perfect way for kids to get together to raise money for charity.

The school will also be taking part in this year's Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk for St Elizabeth Hospice, which will see a herd of elephant sculptures stomp their way through Ipswich town centre over summer.

