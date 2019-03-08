E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
'A true Whitton girl' - community shares memories of Lolly Hill

PUBLISHED: 16:30 01 October 2019

Lolly Hill pictured here at a North West Ipswich Big Local Trust craft workshop Picture: TRACEY DOCKERY

Lolly Hill pictured here at a North West Ipswich Big Local Trust craft workshop Picture: TRACEY DOCKERY

Former pupils have been paying tribute to 'in school Nanny' Lolly Hill, a well-loved teaching assistant at Whitton Primary School who died over the weekend.

Tributes have been pouring in to the popular teaching assistant from Whitton Primary School: Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILYTributes have been pouring in to the popular teaching assistant from Whitton Primary School: Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

The project she passionately volunteered for has also added to the many tributes to the "community champion" who touched many hearts in the Whitton area of Ipswich.

Read more: The school was her life' - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

A spokesman for the North West Ipswich Big Local Trust, a resident-led project which develops and improves the communities of Whitton, Whitehouse and Castle Hill, said: "Lolly was one of the first recruits to volunteer.

"She felt she needed to sign up because she kept bumping into Leah Douglas, who was the officer tasked with finding committed community minded residents, Lolly took this as a sign.

"She was a true Whitton girl who worked tirelessly for people in the community, especially the young people and her school.

"Lolly was a kind person with a great sense of fun who was passionate about making a difference for her community and school.

"She touched the lives of so many as proven by the touching tributes we have received."

The spokesman added: "Lolly was dedicated, kind, hardworking and a committed member, it was a privilege to know and work with her.

"We talk a lot about legacy at the Big Local Trust and Lolly lives on in all that we strive to achieve, she was a community champion and a shining example to us all. What better legacy than that."

Mrs Hill, 61, who worked at Whitton Primary School for more than 20 years, died over the weekend following complications caused by a long term health condition.

Members of the Whitton community and those that knew Mrs Hill from her work at the school have also been sharing their memories on social media.

Stacey Jessup, posted on Facebook: "She was a wonderful lady with a big heart. The world is a little less bright without her. RIP Lolly."

Shirley Perkins, who went to Whitton Primary said: "She was your in-school nanny, she gave the best hugs, which could calm even the toughest of sadness. She was an angel."

