Traveller camp appears in Ipswich

A group of travellers have appeared on a field close to an Ipswich sports centre.

Caravans and transit vans are occupying space on a playing field next to the car park of Whitton Sports Centre,

A milkman for the Whitton area, Shaun Riches, said: "I actually deliver there three days a week and spoke to the cleaner there this morning as I was concerned about the caravans on the field.

"She mentioned they arrived yesterday evening between 10-11pm last night.

Mr Riches says the only access would be via the Whitton Sports Centre car park the gates were opened when she arrived this morning.

He added: "Apparently they can't close them until the caravans have left."

Suffolk Constabulary has been approached for comment.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: "We can confirm a group of travellers arrived at the sports centre last night and we are taking all the necessary steps, along with our partners, to regain full possession of the site.

"In the meantime, our sports facilities are open for customers."

Traveller camps were also spotted in the town in April, first at Anglia Retail Park and later at the Copdock Park and Ride car park.

Both sites are owned by IBC and Suffolk County Council respectively.